Genshin Impact 2.5 Update: Yae Miko Will Not Have Concurrent Banner (Leak)

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Genshin Impact 2.5 Update is expected to be launched on Wednesday 16th February 2022 and more information has been confirmed regarding Yae Miko and her banner.

Players have been waiting some time for the character to be added to the massively popular gacha title, and we're very close to seeing her available on the public servers.

Whilst miHoYo recently implemented a concurrent banner system for the game, it appears as though this won't be the case for Yae Miko and her appearance as a 2.5 Update banner.

Here's everything you need to know about the non-concurrent banners that will be part of the 2.5 Update of Genshin Impact.

Read More: Genshin Impact 2.5 Update: Release Date, Banners, Patch Notes, Characters, Leaks and Everything You Need To Know

Yae Miko Concurrent Banner

Noted leakers in the Genshin Impact community have been revealing a ton of information relating to Yae Miko for the past few months, and this has gone up exponentially since the release of the 2.5 closed beta for the game, which is still ongoing.

One of the more prominent names in the Genshin Impact leaker community, Lumie, confirmed that they had heard information relating to Yae Miko being the only available option when her banner is released.

Read More: Genshin Impact 2.5 Update: Leaks Reveal New Events for Update

Save Your Primos, another major player in the Genshin Impact community elaborated further on the situation, writing: "Lumie has announced that Yae will be the only banner in the first half of 2.5.In other words, Event-Wish-2 (a rerun banner) will not be active in the first half of 2.5."

As noted, we're expecting Yae Miko to be the first released banner of the 2.5 Update, so we can anticipate that she will be available as of Wednesday the 16th February.

It's interesting that miHoYo has decided to implement this for the latest version of the game. With many players loving the concept of concurrent banners, it seems odd for the company to already ditch it this early into the concept's life cycle.

We're expecting that even more information for the 2.5 Update will be leaked ahead of the official release in the middle of February 2022, so keep checking back on GiveMeSport for all of the latest on the game!

Read More: Genshin Impact 2.5 Live Stream: Date, Time, How to Watch, Redeem Codes and More

You can find all of the latest Genshin Impact News and everything Gaming related right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News