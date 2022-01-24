Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Former sportscar driver Perry McCarthy has suggested that George Russell is going to push Lewis Hamilton all of the way this season in Formula 1, and that the Briton could take advantage of his compatriot feeling 'low' after the way 2021 ended.

The 2022 season carries plenty of intrigue with new regulations and cars being brought into play, whilst at Mercedes we see a new driver pairing of Russell and Hamilton, after Valtteri Bottas left at the end of last season.

Indeed, it's going to be fascinating watching Russell get up to speed and challenging at the front end in what should again be one of the strongest cars on the grid, as he looks to push his illustrious new teammate all the way.

And, that said, McCarthy reckons it could be close between the two with Hamilton potentially still set to be feeling low after the events of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December:

“I think he’s going to be tapping Lewis on the shoulder, I really do,” he told Formula1News.co.uk

“And the other thing is, is that, you know, if Lewis has developed any chinks in his armour, because he does feel a little bit low, then George will be prying those open, you know, he’s going to be on the attack.

“Your absolute best scenario, as a racing driver, is to join a team, where you’ve got an absolutely brilliant, established star.

“And then your job is to beat him, because suddenly, if you’ve just jumped in, and you’re beating the guy that holds pretty much every record going, then you’re looked at as being brilliant.

“So you know, racing drivers are selfish.

“You’re in this, there is an enjoyment and there is that urge to compete, but you’re looking at brand, you’re looking at reputation, you’re looking at delivering, you’re looking at winning, and your worst enemy is actually your teammate all the way through.

“Because they’re perceived to have the same tyres, the same car, the same engine, the same opportunities.

“And if your teammate is dusting you every week, you’re not looking that great. If you come in and dust your teammate, especially if he’s a brilliant star, then your reputation is great.

“So that clearly is exactly what George is after.”

Certainly, Russell will be eager to show what he can do up against a 7-time world champion and he has to be one to watch in 2022.

