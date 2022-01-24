Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The president of Colombia, Ivan Duque, says that it would be a dream to host a Formula 1 Grand Prix in the South American nation in the future, with him revealing that talks over such a prospect have already been held with the sport.

Formula 1 has become a truly global enterprise since its early roots in the 50s when it was largely European-based.

We now travel to almost every continent on the globe and take in numerous cultures and environments, with a global fan base and drivers from all corners of the Earth.

Growing in popularity, it's natural that more and more countries want to try and be involved in hosting a Grand Prix, and it sounds as though Colombia has such aspirations.

Indeed, speaking recently, president Ivan Duque has confirmed as such:

“Dreams, as a team, we are capable of making them come true,” President Duque told a ‘Building a Country Workshop’ in Colombia, quoted by El Tiempo.

“Mayor Pumarejo says there is an option to present a project to have a Formula 1 circuit.

“That seems far away, but the mayor has already been in talks with the Formula 1 team.

“Adaptations have to be made, but it can be a semi-urban circuit on a layout that will be reviewed by the organisers.

“Given it is a sporting proposal, the mayor has our support.”

South America has a rich heritage in Formula 1 with the Brazilian Grand Prix a popular staple on the calendar, whilst we've also raced in Argentina in the past.

Great drivers like Ayrton Senna, Nelson Piquet and Juan Manuel Fangio have all hailed from the continent, whilst Colombia itself was represented most notably by Juan Pablo Montoya in the 00s with him driving for the likes of Williams and McLaren.

In the recent past, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has said that such is the interest from nations wanting to host races that it would be possible to announce a 30-race calendar 'tomorrow' but for 2022 we're at 23.

Indeed, there seems a willingness to increase that even further but the balance must be struck between entertaining as many fans as possible around the world but also not putting too much stress on both team personnel and the environment.

Clearly, though, F1 is enjoying growing popularity at the moment and that can only be a good thing - we'll just have to see which countries end up lucky enough in the next few years to get themselves a Grand Prix.

