Drive to Survive Season 4: Release Date, How to Watch and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 4 is almost here and fans across the globe are eagerly anticipating the return of one of the most popular sporting documentaries in the world.

The Netflix cameras were present to see Max Verstappen claim his first world title at the end of 2021 in stunning circumstances - pipping rival Lewis Hamilton on the final lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in an F1 race that will be talked about for years to come.

Even those that have never watched a race before, will likely find themselves watching on after the first episode. With possibly one of the greatest seasons of all time taking place last season, there has never been more excited for Season 4 of Drive to Survive.

With the first race of the 2022 campaign just around the corner, scroll down to find out everything you need to know about Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 4:

Read more: F1 2022 First Race: Date, Time, Circuit and All you Need to Know

What is Formula 1: Drive to Survive?

Drive to Survive is a series of documentaries run by Netflix that takes Formula 1 fans behind the scenes, inside the garages and motor homes of all the drivers up and down the grid. This gives those outside of the sport a deeper insight into what goes on up and down the pitlane.

As well as this, Netflix carries out a series of interviews with the drivers to give viewers the chance to get to know the racers, such as Lewis Hamilton, George Russell and Lando Norris, on more of a personal level.

The spectacle is truly fascinating and has appealed to die-hard fans of the sport - as well as casual viewers which has led to new fans being attracted to Formula 1.

When Will Drive to Survive Season 4 Be Released?

(Credit: Netflix)

Via Formula 1's official website, one of the most popular sporting documentaries in the world right now will be returning in time for the 2022 FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

At the time of writing, the official release date for Season 4 has yet to be revealed by Netflix. But with the first race of the new campaign scheduled for 20th March 2022, and based on previous years, we could see Season 4 launched around a week or two prior to this.

Here is a list of some of the previous releases:

Drive to Survive Season 1: 8th March 2019

Drive to Survive Season 2: 28th February 2020

Drive to Survive Season 3: 19th March 2021

We will update this section of the article as soon as more details are revealed in due course.

How Can I Watch Drive to Survive Season 4?

When Drive to Survive Season 4 is released, the only place that will be available to stream the series will be Netflix.

There are several devices that provide this streaming service - all of which are available in 4K:

Will Max Verstappen Feature in Drive to Survive Season 4?

Sadly for his fans, Max Verstappen will not be featuring in Drive to Survive Season 4.

Speaking to the Associated Press, he said: “I understand that it needs to be done to boost the popularity in America. But from my side as a driver, I don’t like being part of it."

The reigning world champion continued: “They faked a few rivalries which they don’t really exist. So I decided to not be a part of it and did not give any more interviews after that because then there is nothing you can show.

"I am not really a dramatic show kind of person, I just want facts and real things to happen.”

When Will The Drive to Survive Season 4 Trailer Be Released?

It's too soon to determine when the trailer will be launched for Drive to Survive Season 4 at this time.

We believe that it won't be too long until there is an action-packed and super intense trailer as Verstappen and Hamilton bash wheels constantly for nine months straight.

Not to worry! We will keep you posted as soon as a trailer is launched by Netflix and Formula 1, so stick with us!

You can find all of the latest Formula 1 News and Results right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News