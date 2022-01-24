Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson trolled fans in a big way last year by pretending to down a bottle of tequila.

The Rock has dominated the worlds of professional wrestling and Hollywood, and he had fans believing last year that he could also dominate the world of competitive drinking.

A viral TikTok challenge last year saw users of the app attempt to down a shot of tequila without making a face

The Rock, determined not to be beaten, decided to take things one step further, with the former WWE star seemingly deciding to down an entire bottle of his own Teremana Tequila.

Fans were seriously impressed with Dwayne Johnson upon watching the clip, struggling to believe that anyone could down that much alcohol without even flinching.

However, all wasn't what it seemed, as eagle-eyed fans noticed that Rocky captioned the Instagram version of this post with "#bottleofwater".

While he may not have explicitly confirmed it, fans took this to be The Rock subtly telling us all that he'd substituted tequila with water to make this challenge significantly easier.

However, such is the overall impressiveness of The Rock that he had fans actually believing that he'd downed the majority of a bottle of tequila in one swoop.

The Rock is rumoured to be returning to WWE either later on this year or at the beginning of next year.

His return is believed to be setting up a huge WrestleMania match in April 2023 with his cousin, the current Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

