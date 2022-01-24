Pokimane Net Worth 2022: How Much is the Streamer Worth?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Pokimane is one of the most influential and popular streamers in the world, but what is the gamer's net worth?

With her substantial following on social media and streaming sites, she is able to command and influence a huge amount of the gaming community.

As one of the biggest names in streaming, it's no wonder that she has a net worth in the region of millions of US dollars.

Here's everything you need to know about Pokimane and her reported net worth in 2022.

Pokimane Net Worth

According to The Loadout, Pokimane's net worth is estimated to be between $2-3 million. This estimate is based on her content creation career and other endorsement deals.

Pokimane is extremely active on both Twitch and YouTube, where she receives revenue based on donations, ads, sponsored deals and sponsored streams.

DisgustedToast suggested on an Offline TV video that Pokimane has the highest net worth in the group, with the streamer noting that her massively popularity is the biggest factor.

Pokimane Earnings

Previously, Pokimane would earn the majority of her income directly from streaming on either YouTube or Twitch.

The streamer has over 8.3 million followers on Twitch, which at the time of writing, makes her the single biggest female streamer on the entire platform.

Pokimane has in the past revealed streamers tend to earn around $10,000 per 3,000 subscribers, so it is not out of the question to expect that she is getting $35,000 per month.

A major Twitch leak back in October 2021 revealed that Pokimane took home around $38,217 in September 2021, so the aforementioned projections do seem to correlate.

This same leak would also reveal that Pokimane made around $1,528,303 in gross revenue from Twitch payouts between August 2019 and October. Whilst this number is astronomical in itself, it is also worth noting that this amount doesn't even account for user donations or external earnings such as sponsorships.

Sponsorship

It is worth noting that Pokimane, as of writing, currently has sponsorship deals with CashApp, NZXT and Postmates.

The streamer does do extra promotion content from time to time, and she once revealed that she is still owed six figures from some deals.

Currently, Pokimane is streaming the following games on her Twitch channel as well as taking part in Just Chatting videos:

Valorant

Grand Theft Auto V

Among Us

Minecraft

Kuukiyomi: Consider It!

