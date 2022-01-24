Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury is one of the most highly anticipated fights in the history of the sport of boxing.

But whether it will take place or not is in the lurch as one stumbling block after another presents itself.

To present day and AJ was looking likely to face Oleksandr Usyk in a rematch after the Ukrainian heavyweight overcame him last year.

This is also set to be pushed aside, though, as Usyk, with his three world title belts, will now seemingly clash with Tyson Fury.

According to The Telegraph, Joshua is close to signing a deal worth £15 million that would see him allow the other two big-hitters to cross paths.

Fury has the Principality Stadium in Cardiff reserved for a bout in late March, the 26th to be precise, and so it could all fall into place, which is a rarity in boxing at the moment.

Read more: Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk 2: Date, Card, UK Start Time, Ring Walks, Tickets, Live Stream, Odds and More

Tyson Fury and his team have always been vocal on all sorts of matters and that is the case here.

US promoter Bob Arum has labelled the whole situation as “chaos” and a “mess,” but it seems that this could eventually come to fruition.

AJ vs Fury is the fight everyone wants to see, particularly from an English viewpoint, but Usyk taking on the Gypsy King would be a remarkable spectacle in itself.

The famed Eddie Hearn told fans of the sport to “expect the unexpected” and so this may well be regarding the AJ situation.

There is no question that Joshua would want to fight Usyk and have that chance at regaining his belts, but £15 million is no small fee just for him to step aside.

Fury was supposed to meet Brixton-boy Dillian Whyte in what was a mandatory bout, but this looks likely to be postponed as well, with the challenger not likely to accept the purse of an 80-20 split.

Frank Warren has had his say too and he also seems to be hinting at Fury vs Usyk being more than a pipe dream.

“It’s a saga but if we can keep things between us, we can get something over the line one way or another. Everybody in boxing wants to see the undisputed fight between Tyson and Usyk, I want to see it just as a fan. So that is the fight we are trying to make.’

This then all begs the question of what lies in wait for Joshua. Could the Olympic champion then face the winner of Usyk vs Fury?

News Now - Sport News