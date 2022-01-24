Newcastle transfer news: Big claim emerges on star once worth £136.5m, same agent as Trippier

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Newcastle United could succeed in welcoming Tottenham Hotspur outcast Dele Alli to St James' Park thanks to the attacking midfielder sharing the same agent as both of their January arrivals, according to talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook.

Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood, who have headed to Tyneside following £12million and £25million deals respectively, are represented by CAA Base and so is Alli.

What's the latest news involving Alli?

It is understood that Spurs are willing to sell Alli before the transfer window slams shut next week and, as a result, he was omitted from head coach Antonio Conte's squad for their London derby defeat to Chelsea yesterday.

Alli could well have made his final appearance for his current employers because their next fixture, against Brighton & Hove Albion, does not come until after the deadline has passed.

Football Insider have reported Newcastle have opened preliminary talks to sign Alli after a change of heart.

It comes after it had initially been claimed Magpies head coach Eddie Howe would not pursue the 37-cap England international.

Alli, who still has two-and-a-half years remaining on his £100,000-per-week contract, has been afforded just four starts since Conte took charge of Spurs in November.

What has Alex Crook said about Alli?

Crook believes Alli sharing the same representatives as recent arrivals Trippier and Wood could prove crucial in Newcastle getting a deal over the line late in the window.

However, he is unsure as to whether a transfer for the 25-year-old will turn out to be on a loan or permanent basis.

Crook told GIVEMESPORT: "They are probably still looking for someone to come in and bolster their midfield and I do wonder if there's a link to Dele Alli.

"He is someone who I think Tottenham will be willing to let go out on loan. He's got the same agent as both Trippier and Wood, so I think that could be one to keep an eye on."

Why are Newcastle interested in Alli?

Alli may be out of favour at Spurs, but the fact he was once valued at £136.5million by the Football Observatory shows he has plenty of talent.

He was also described as the world's best 21-year-old by then-Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino less than four years ago.

Alli would offer vast amounts of Premier League experience, having appeared 181 times in the competition, and that could prove crucial as Newcastle look to stave off relegation to the Championship.

He also possesses a huge goal threat from midfield and has found the back of the net on 91 occasions over the course of his club career.

