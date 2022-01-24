Tottenham transfer news: Major update on Antonio Conte's plan for the rest of January

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte wants to sign three new players before the January transfer deadline.

The club are attempting to qualify for the Champions League under the management of the Italian but they have yet to bring a new player into the club this month.

What’s the latest with Spurs?

They recorded a disappointing result at the weekend, as Chelsea beat Spurs 2-0 at Stamford Bridge.

That result somewhat dented the club’s hopes of finishing in the top four but the results of their competitors, including West Ham United and Arsenal, both dropped points over the weekend.

The only team chasing qualification to win were Manchester United, and they beat the Hammers at Old Trafford.

It means that Spurs currently sit seventh in the table, but they are just two points behind Ralf Rangnick’s side, while they also have two games in hand.

The club have been linked with a number of potential new recruits, including Wolves winger Adama Traore, and noted transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has also claimed that replacements are being sought for Tanguy Ndombele, who could join PSG before this month’s deadline.

And O’Rourke has now claimed that the Spurs boss wants to bring in a trio of new additions to bolster his squad and their chances of qualifying for Europe, although it may depend on potential exits from the club.

What did he say?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: "I'm told that Antonio Conte wants three new players in this window. I think a lot depends on possible outs. They won't be doing anything until they get rid of some of the players Conte doesn't fancy."

Where do Spurs need to strengthen?

This is arguable but they only have one senior striker at the club, in Harry Kane, and could well do with bringing in some top-tier backup to the England captain.

Otherwise they face spending the remainder of the season relying solely on his fitness as they look to score goals and win games.

In addition to that, Conte is reportedly keen to bring in a new right wing-back, such are the doubts over Matt Doherty and Emerson Royal in the position, and that appears to be where the links with Traore have come from.

The third player could well be the replacement for Ndombele, who has failed to deliver on his immense promise during his time in north London.

It remains to be seen what kind of midfielder Spurs try to sign to cover for his loss, if he does move to PSG, but a new player is certainly needed if the Frenchman leaves.

