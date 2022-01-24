Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

After his victory at UFC 270, Francis Ngannou has now attracted the interest of a certain Tyson Fury.

The boxing superstar has called out Ngannou in what would be a fascinating prospect, making fun of his earnings in the process.

There was some controversy around the Cameroonian’s victory over Cyril Gane centring around Dana White. The UFC president refused to give the belt to Ngannou himself, before then not showing up at the press conference, which would seemingly indicate his discontent over the outcome.

That being said, Ngannou won the fight via unanimous decision, so White is clearly in the minority when it comes to his thoughts, however, he's most likely annoyed at the fact his heavyweight champion hasn't committed his long-term future to the company.

White is, of course, embroiled in this whole back and forth with Jake Paul over pay in the UFC, so there is clearly plenty on his plate to deal with right now.

Back to the matter at hand, though, and here is what Fury said on Twitter: “Congratulations @francis_ngannou but if you want to make some real money come see the GK."

Whether it be ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor vs Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather in a boxing ring or Fury’s foray into the WWE, there is a lot of cross-pollination in the combat sphere.

This potential bout would see the paths crossing of the two of the most entertaining people in their respective sports.

The Gypsy King, however, may be soon to fight Oleksandr Usyk with Anthony Joshua willing to step aside if £15 million is paid to him, according to The Telegraph.

These shenanigans with the UFC champion may just be Fury up to his usual tricks, talking a lot of talk on social media without any plan to back it up.

Ngannou is enjoying a streak of wins that has seen him beat the likes of Stipe Miocic, Junior dos Santos and, of course, now Ciryl Gane. The 35-year-old was last defeated by Derrick Lewis at UFC 226 in mid-2018.

Fury, on the other hand, has obviously never been beaten. After that controversial draw with Deontay Wilder back in 2018, he has obliterated the Bronze Bomber in both of his last outings to put all of that to bed.

Is Fury vs Ngannou a flash in the pan thought or could something come of it?

