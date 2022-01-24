PUBG New State Season 2: What is the Release Date?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Mobile game PUBG New State has been massively enjoyed by the gaming community and we have all the latest information around its release date.

PUBG New State is available on both mobile and android devices on the Google Play Store as well as the App Store.

It was only released in November 2021, but it has clearly been a big hit and thousands have downloaded the game.

The PUBG franchise has been massively successful on both console and mobile devices, and due to this excitement and expectations are very high for season 2 of PUBG New State.

Revealing the Release Date For PUBG New State Season 2

As always, the news of a new season coming out in any games sees many in the gaming world want to know the release date of the new season.

Sadly for now, there has been no official confirmation around the release date of PUBG New State Season 2 from the developers of the game.

Season One of PUBG New State came out on Thursday January 13th 2022. This means it will be live for quite some time, and with no official release date for season 2 right now, we would hope to see it until around February 2022 or early March 2022.

With this being a relatively new mobile game, there is still a lot of unknown things about the seasons in the game.

Season one only recently came out, and we have seen that the new content that was revealed were new weapons, slight map changes and a new game mode.

This excited the PUBG New State community and it was a much needed revamp. Seasons bringing fresh new content to a game has been revolutionary for the industry as it has meant that less money could be used creating brand new games and more time could be spent expanding and changing current games exactly how fans would want them to be.

Hopefully when season 2 comes out, it is praised as much as the current season has been otherwise it could be a very bad move for the developers.

PUBG New State follows the current hype of battle royale games and it is very exciting to see where this game goes over the next few months.

Be sure to keep an eye on this page for all the latest updates.

You can find all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport

