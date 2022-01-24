Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

After Tyson Fury openly offered out UFC star Francis Ngannou, the net worth of both has been compared and the findings are remarkable in truth.

Fury having made more money than Ngannou isn’t all that surprising, but the disparity is quite something.

Ngannou clashed with Cyril Gane over the weekend at UFC 270 and the Cameroonian came out on top. Despite Dana White’s fury, given that he didn't present the belt to the champion, nor did he attend the post-even press conference, Ngannou won via unanimous decision and continued his impressive streak of victories.

From the aforementioned bout, one that determined the undisputed heavyweight champion of the UFC, Ngannou walked away with $600,000 whilst Gane reeled in $500,000 for his troubles.

This is a pretty penny, but when you consider what they’re putting on the line, and when you compare it to that of the crème de la crème in the boxing world, it isn’t all that much.

Fury is the one that called out Ngannou on Twitter, saying “Congratulations @francis_ngannou but if you want to make some real money come see the GK.”

This real money that the Gypsy King is referring to becomes evident when you see his purse for his last outing.

In the last fight of the trilogy with Deontay Wilder, Fury was paid a cool $30 million, and he would have raked in a similar amount for the other two clashes with the Bronze Bomber.

This wouldn’t be the first crossover of its kind with “The Notorious” Conor McGregor, of course, fighting Floyd “Money” Mayweather back in August of 2017.

The 50-0 Mayweather reportedly earned $280 million, which is an outrageous amount, with the Irishman, meanwhile, earning $130 million from it.

The money from this alone should be enough incentive for Ngannou to get in the ring with Fury.

As previously mentioned, Ngannou walked away with $600,000 after beating Gane and his overall net worth stands at $4 million, according to Manchester Evening News. Fury, on the other hand, boasts a net worth of 10 times as much at $40 million.

The difference is simply staggering considering they are both heavyweight champions of their respective sport.

