Tottenham transfer news: Spurs tipped to reach agreement over £25m star in next 8 days

Journalist Sami Mokbel has talked up Tottenham's chances of signing Adama Traore this month by suggesting that "all parties will eventually see sense".

Antonio Conte's side have been heavily linked with the Spain international throughout the window, but the two clubs are yet to reach an agreement.

But with less than seven days until the window closes, Mokbel is confident that both parties will compromise and allow Traore to join the North London club.

What's the latest news involving Traore?

According to the Guardian, ahead of the weekend, Tottenham were confident they would be able to sign the 25-year-old following fresh talks and a new bid. Spurs saw their opening offer of £15m rejected, with Wolves wanting closer to £25m for the winger's services.

Furthermore, Bruno Lage was quizzed about Tottenham's interest ahead of Wolves' game at Brentford on Saturday and while he didn't talk openly about the finances involved, he did vow to "protect" Traore, comparing the current situation to that of Harry Kane over the summer.

Despite the ongoing transfer saga, Traore, who was once called "unplayable" by Jurgen Klopp, has continued to turn out for Wolves and was only denied a second goal in as many Premier League games by a late flag in their win at Brentford.

But his actions after the match spoke volumes about his future at Molineux, with the winger appearing to wave goodbye to the travelling faithful when he left the pitch.

After all, that was Wolves' final game before the transfer window closes. Therefore, Mokbel reckons that the former Barcelona youngster might just have played his final game for the Midlands outfit.

What did Mokbel say about Traore?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Do I think it's going to happen? I think there's a decent chance that it will. I think eventually all parties will see sense."

Is Traore likely to become a Tottenham player before 31 January?

It definitely looks that way. Conte is keen on adding Traore to his squad, while the player is clearly interested in a new challenge under the Italian.

Tottenham found themselves in a similar situation in the summer, but Wolves stood firm, and they were unable to get their man. Therefore, Spurs will be even more determined to ensure they haven't wasted almost an entire transfer window trying to sign one player and then fail at the very last.

It appears to have reached the stage where all that needs to be agreed is the fee. Once that's done, it feels inevitable that Tottenham will finally get their man.

