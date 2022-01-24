Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A lot can change in ten years, especially in the crazy world of professional wrestling.

Since 2012, women have main evented WrestleMania for the first time, NXT rose to become arguably the most beloved show on the planet, and several new stars become main eventers.

Now we're in 2022, and while 2032 seems a long way away, we've decided to do some predicting and guess how WWE is going to look in a decades time.

5. NXT India/Japan

One of the big things to happen over the last ten years has been the rise of NXT, but Triple H doesn't want to stop there.

WWE also launched NXT UK, and we think that you're going to see NXT brands popping up in more countries around the world within the next ten years.

There have been rumours of WWE looking to expand into Japan and India over the last few years, so NXT focused brands in those countries could be on the horizon.

With Triple H reportedly taking a back seat within NXT, those plans may have changed, but this seems like a smart bet as WWE will look to continue as the number one promotion across the globe.

4. Woman to win a men's title

We suspect that within the next ten years, a woman will not only challenge for a men's title within WWE, but a female performer will actually win one.

This isn't totally out of the realms of possibility, and has been seen before with Chyna, but WWE now seems reluctant to allow for man-on-woman violence.

However, with men and women now being treated more equally than ever within WWE., it could be seen as a solid prediction to say that a woman is going to win a men's title.

3. Bron Breakker the next top star

By 2032, we predict that Bron Breakker is going to be the biggest star in WWE.

At just 24, Breakker will only be in his early 30s by 2032, which is significantly younger than the likes of Randy Orton and AJ Styles, who occupy main event positions in WWE right now.

Breakker has been pushed as the top star of NXT 2.0 since its inception, and it's just a matter of time before WWE pushes him to the top of the entire company.

Bron seems tailor-made for WWE and Vince McMahon, so it's pretty likely that he'll have had a few world title reigns within the next ten years, at least.

2. Roman Reigns & Becky Lynch in Hollywood

By the time 2032 rolls around, we suspect that Becky Lynch and Roman Reigns will no longer be active performers in WWE.

Lynch and Reigns will be 44 and 46 respectively in 2032, and we predict that they'll have taken a similar path to John Cena and will have transitioned into acting within the next ten years.

There has reportedly been interest from Hollywood in both parties, so it wouldn't be too surprising to see WWE lose both of its top performers to the acting world.

Of course, they will likely both remain on good terms with WWE and return for one-off appearances, but we'd be surprised if 2032 sees Reigns and Lynch as full-time WWE peformers.

1. Vince McMahon will sell WWE

Our big prediction for this list is that by 2032, WWE will no longer be owned by Vince McMahon.

With WWE looking to do more work with the biggest companies in the world, we suspect that Vince McMahon may have sold his wrestling giant within the next ten years.

There have been rumours of WWE looking to sell, which President Nick Khan has said that WWE is not closed off from, and the next ten years could see them pull the trigger.

Of course, McMahon could still be involved with WWE, but we are predicting that he won't actually own the company by the time 2032 rolls around.

