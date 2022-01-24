Leeds transfer news: £8m 'manager's dream' could 'fit the bill' for Marcelo Bielsa

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jason Knight could 'fit the bill' as Marcelo Bielsa looks to strengthen his Leeds United squad before the transfer window slams shut, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

The Whites have been in pursuit of RB Leipzig ace Brenden Aaronson and, having seen a £15million bid rejected, it is clear Bielsa is hoping to bolster his midfield options.

What's the latest news involving Knight?

According to The Times, Leeds are considering a bid for Derby County star Knight, who would be available for a fee in the region of £8million.

The report suggests the Irishman is on the verge of leaving the Championship club but the Whites will face competition from Burnley.

They are not thought to be Knight's only suitors as Football League World revealed last month that Everton, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Crystal Palace, Leicester City and Newcastle United are also keeping tabs on the midfielder.

Derby have been plunged into a huge financial crisis and, as a result, the Rams' players have been told to speak to the administrators if they want to leave before the transfer window closes next week.

Boss Wayne Rooney has insisted he would like to keep his stars at the club but has acknowledged their respective futures are out of his hands.

One of those he would certainly like to see remain at Derby is Knight, who he has previously described as 'a manager's dream'.

Chelsea DOMINATE Tottenham in London Derby! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Knight?

O'Rourke believes Knight could be the perfect answer as Bielsa looks to beef up his midfield ahead of next week's deadline.

The journalist reckons welcoming the 20-year-old to Elland Road mid-season would allow him more time to settle into the Whites' style of play.

O'Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: "He's one that maybe could fit the bill for Leeds.

"If they get him now, they could then mould him into the type of player that Bielsa wants."

1 of 9 Do you know this obscure player Leeds signed in the January transfer window? Sam Dalby Paudie O'Connor Lewis Baker Mateusz Bogusz

Why is Knight on Leeds' radar?

Knight has entered the final 18 months of his contract and that, combined with Derby's financial struggles, could result in Leeds being able to strike a cut-price deal.

Having missed the start of the campaign through injury, Knight has gone on to become a regular fixture in Derby's starting line-up.

In fact, despite still being in the early stages of his career, he has already moved beyond 100 appearances for his current employers and racked up nine caps for the Republic of Ireland.

Kalvin Phillips is out of action until March thanks to a hamstring problem and, as a result, Leeds are short in midfield.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News