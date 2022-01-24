Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester City are still the firm favourites to win this season’s Premier League title, but results over the weekend mean that we certainly can’t rule out Liverpool at this stage.

City were held to a 1-1 draw by Southampton on Saturday. This was the first time that Pep Guardiola’s side have dropped points in a Premier League fixture since October when they lost to Crystal Palace.

And this allowed Liverpool, who recorded a 3-1 win over Palace at Selhurst Park on Sunday afternoon, to close the gap on league-leaders City to nine points. The Reds also have a game in hand over the reigning champions.

Will this season’s title race all boil down to the clash between the two contenders at the Etihad Stadium in early April?

It’s a pretty safe bet that Sky Sports will broadcast that match - currently scheduled for April 9 - and if they do, there’s a good chance that Jamie Carragher will work on the game as either a pundit or co-commentator.

Carragher took a savage dig at City on a trip to the Etihad back in May 2019 before the famous game that saw Vincent Kompany score a screamer from distance to earn his team a priceless 1-0 victory over Leicester City.

City and Liverpool were competing for the Premier League title at the time (Guardiola’s side ended up winning the league by a single point) and Carragher’s cheeky pre-match dig at City was broadcast on Gary Neville’s Instagram live.

Carragher said to Neville: “Gary, here's the Legend’s Lounge.”

He then added: “There’s no-one in it…”

Ouch.

Neville then joined in with the dig at City, adding: “Steve Lomas and Georgi Kinkladze!”

Video: Carragher's cheeky dig at Man City's history

Watch the video here:

Who are Man City's legends?

City may have enjoyed the vast majority of their success since becoming a super-rich club in 2008; however, they are still a club with a long and proud history.

Some of their greatest footballers played long before Sheikh Mansour of the Abu Dhabi ruling family became owner of the Manchester-based club, including Bert Trautmann and Colin Bell.

But there’s also no getting away from the fact that players like Kompany, David Silva, Sergio Aguero, Yaya Toure, Kevin De Bruyne and other world-class stars would never have ended up at the Etihad if it wasn’t for the big-money takeover.

