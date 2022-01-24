Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Mario Gotze, Brian Brobbey and Noussair Mazraoui all found the back of the net during Ajax's league game against PSV Eindhoven, but it wasn't the goals that caught the eyes of spectators.

With 19 games played so far, and Ajax trailing by just a point before kickoff, their match against PSV was always going to be an important factor in the title race.

Ajax and PSV have shared the majority of titles over the last decade in the Eredivisie, and it's usually an exciting race between the two powerhouses of the Dutch top flight. Once again, this season is no different. Ajax entered the game with a one-point deficit to PSV, so it was a pivotal match for their title hopes.

Brobbey struck the first blow after scoring a header in the 34th minute, and the scoreline remained 1-0 as the teams went down the tunnel for the break. But less than 10 minutes into the second half, ex-Bayern Munich star Gotze equalised for PSV.

The teams remained deadlocked and it seemed a draw was inevitable until Mazraoui popped up with 15 minutes left to snatch a winner. Although there was nothing wrong with Mazraoui's goal, replays showed the ball had crossed the sideline prior to him scoring, but the referee had not noticed, and VAR awarded the goal.

But even with this controversial goal another moment in the match seemed to stand out even more. Ajax's Lisandro Martinez went viral after a short clip showed the defender 'rewinding' himself back onto the pitch, after realising that play wouldn't be halted because he had rolled himself entirely off the field of play.

There were 9 minutes of extra time at the end of the match and after a tackle in the 95th minute the defender flailed around on the floor and rolled himself off the pitch. But Martinez quickly realised his mistake as a referee will usually not stop the game if an injured player is off the pitch. So of course, in one of the most blatant displays of time-wasting you're ever likely to see, Martinez decided to reverse his dramatic display and roll straight back onto the pitch.

The clip garnered hundreds of comments after it was posted to Reddit, and while some found the incident extremely funny (including the Dutch commentator who can be heard laughing in the clip), others were not as impressed with the defender.

1 of 28 Who won the 2020 Champions League final? Bayern Munich Paris Saint-Germain Liverpool Real Madrid

Some fans were simply amazed by the defender's apparent ability to rewind time, while others went as far as to claim he deserved to be sent off for his antics.

Whichever side of the argument you fall on, it was definitely an entertaining moment to witness.

News Now - Sport News