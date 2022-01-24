Amouranth Net Worth 2022: How Much is the Streamer Worth?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Amouranth is one of the most influential and popular streamers in the world, but what is the gamer and ASMR streamer's net worth?

With her substantial following on social media and streaming sites, she is able to command and influence a huge amount of the gaming and streaming community.

As one of the biggest names in streaming, it's no wonder that she has a net worth in the region of millions of US dollars.

Here's everything you need to know about Amouranth and her net worth in 2022.

Amouranth Net Worth

According to Sportskeeda, Amouranth's net worth is currently estimated to be between $5-7 million US dollars. This estimate is based on her content creation career and other endorsement deals.

Amouranth is extremely active on both Twitch and YouTube, where she receives revenue based on donations, ads, sponsored deals and sponsored streams.

It was revealed in May 2021 that Twitch had decided to suspend advertising on Amouranth's channel, as they felt that her content was not deemed “advertiser-friendly.” Despite this, Amouranth can still earn from Twitch via donations.

The streamer also has four YouTube accounts where she is currently estimated to be earning up to $100,000 US dollars per month.

Amouranth Earnings

As noted, Amouranth has a number of different content creation platforms with which she is able to add to her monetary value.

Amouranth tends to get around 20-30 million views every month on YouTube, which equates to around $20-40,000 dollars per month in revenue.

The streamer is also active on a number of adult platforms, where she earns a significant amount via subscriptions and one-off payments to people who want to access her content.

It is unlikely that Amouranth will confirm exactly how much money she makes from her various subscriptions anytime soon, but she may well confirm it at some point.

Sponsorships

As of writing, Amouranth currently has sponsorship deals in place with G Fuel and online stores such as Dolls Kill.

Unfortunately, the popular streamer has not confirmed publicly what these deals amount to in terms of revenue, so we're unable to give an accurate confirmation on how much these earn her per year.

As an estimate, we believe that the streamer would be looking at between $500,000-$1,000,000 from her various endorsement deals.

Currently, Amouranth is streaming the following games on her Twitch channel as well as taking part in Just Chatting videos. It's worth noting that she has been doing ASMR-based content on streaming platforms more than playing games over recent years, but she has been known to streaming gaming content in the past:

Pokemon

World of Warcraft

Just Dance

