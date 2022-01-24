Loserfruit Net Worth 2022: How Much is the Streamer Worth?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Loserfruit is one of the most influential and popular streamers in the world, but what is the gamer and Twitch streamer's net worth?

With her substantial following on social media and streaming sites, she is able to command and influence a huge amount of the gaming and streaming community.

As one of the biggest names in streaming, particular Fortnite, it's no wonder that she has a net worth in the region of millions of US dollars.

Here's everything you need to know about Loserfruit and her net worth in 2022.

Loserfruit Net Worth

According to Sportskeeda, Loserfruit's net worth is currently estimated to be between $2-3 million US dollars. This estimate is based on her content creation career and other endorsement deals.

Loserfruit is extremely active on Twitch, where she receives revenue based on donations, ads, sponsored deals and sponsored streams.

Currently, Loserfruit only streams on Twitch, as she has a partnership deal with the massive streaming platform.

However, she does remain active on other social media, posting to her Instagram and Twitter accounts on a fairly regular basis.

Loserfruit does use YouTube, but only to post highlights and clips of her Twitch video-on-demand streams.

Loserfruit Earnings

The Australian content creator has a number of different avenues from which she earns her substantial income.

As one of the biggest Fortnite content creators in the community, her YouTube channel reportedly earns an average of $72,000 US dollars per year.

Loserfruit's Twitch channel makes around $51,000 US dollars per year, which adds to her overall income.

It is believed that through streaming sites that Loserfruit earns around the $120,000 US dollars per year mark.

As well as her streaming platform earnings, Loserfruit has also partnered with E.l.f cosmetics and has an official Fornite skin of her likeness in-game.

Sponsorships

Loserfruit has been sponsored by a number of companies for her massively successful content streams.

Some of the companies/games that have sponsored the Australian streamer include Electronic Arts (for The Sims 4), Just Dance, Just Die Already, Apex Legends, Secret Lab, Corsair, Call of Duty and Two Point Hospital.

Currently, Loserfruit is streaming the following games on her Twitch channel as well as taking part in Just Chatting videos:

Fortnite

Rec Room

Needy Streamer Overdose

Unpacking

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction

