WWE Executive Bruce Prichard expects Vince McMahon to keep running the company until he's well over 100.

Vince McMahon has been running WWE since the 1970s, and at the ripe age of 76, many fans expect him to retire sometime over the next few years.

However, someone very close to Vince McMahon doesn't think that going to be happening.

WWE Executive Bruce Prichard, who is essentially McMahon's right-hand man, expects McMahon to continue running the company for another 25 or 30 years.

On his latest 'Something To Wrestle' podcast, Prichard said that he sees McMahon running WWE for another 30 years, which would be in 2052 when Vince will be 106, thanks to POST Wrestling:

“Yes (I always felt like Vince McMahon would continue running WWE past the early 2000s). Absolutely. Yeah, I can’t imagine him not doing it and I am sure that he will continue to do it probably for the next 25-to-30 years. His mom’s 101 and still going so, you know, he shows no signs of slowing down at all and he’s a freak of nature and it’s hard to imagine it without him and I don’t think that we’ll have to imagine it without him for a long, long time.”

Of course, you never know what is going to happen, but it's interesting to see that people high up in WWE don't see Vince McMahon going anywhere anytime soon.

Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard will be preparing for the WWE Royal Rumble as we speak, with the big event scheduled to take place in St Louis this coming weekend.

At the show, Brock Lesnar will defend his WWE title against Bobby Lashley, while Roman Reigns defends his Universal title against Seth Rollins.

