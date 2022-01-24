Assassin's Creed Valhalla: How to get Eclipse Scythe for Free

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is a great game enjoyed by many and we can reveal all the details needed to obtain the Eclipse Scythe for free.

The franchise has been one of the best in the gaming industry for close to a decade, and due to this Valhalla is one of the most popular games around.

With lots of great missions involved, as well as new content coming out quite regularly, the Assassin's Creed game has been a great evolution of the franchise.

With a lot of fighting involved in the campaign and online, you need to make sure that you have all the possible weapons unlocked and therefore getting this free scythe is a must.

How to get Eclipse Scythe for Free in Assassin's Creed Valhalla

There are any abundance of weapons that you can get in Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and with the game set in the 9th century, melee weapons are key. Melee weapons that you can use at quite a distance are great as well due to the fact that you can attack opponents with speed and with less risk of getting hurt yourself.

To unlock this Eclipse Scythe, you have to complete a challenge. It is a very fun and interesting challenge as it requires to whole of the Assassin's Creed community to work together. Challenges like this are good as they have to be completed in a certain amount of time.

The challenge that has to be completed is a tough one, but if enough people are playing the game then it should be quite easy to complete.

To get the Eclipse Scythe in Assassin's Creed Valhalla you have to complete the Crescent Sun Challenge. This requires players to perform five million kills as a community by Thursday 27th January 2022.

With the limited time on this challenge, players need to make sure that they can jump onto Assassin's Creed Valhalla when they can and get as many kills as possible. No doubt there are a lot of places on the map which hold many enemies and it will make it a lot easier to complete these challenges if they go to these type of strongholds.

Are you a fan of this type of challenge in Assassin's Creed Valhalla? Let us know in the comments down below!

