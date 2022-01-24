UFC 272 Fight Card: Who is Featuring on the Night?
UFC is set to continue 2022 with a bang and a major fight card at the start of March, but what is the fight card for UFC 272?
Several fights appear to have already been decided for the event, with a major Welterweight contender's fight set to headline the broadcast.
Here is everything you need to know about the UFC 272 fight card that takes place on Saturday March 5th 2022 from the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, part of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Area, United States.
Previously, there were some major Championship fights revealed for the fight card, but these had to be changed for a litany of reasons.
The event will now be headlined by Colby Covington taking on Jorge Masvidal in what will be a treat for fight fans even before the two men make their way to the octagon.
UFC 272 Fight Card
Here is the current confirmed card for UFC 272, which will be headlined by the aforementioned contest between Covington and Masvidal.
- Welterweight - Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal
- Women's Strawweight - Marina Rodriguez vs. Yan Xiaonan
- Featherweight - Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell
- Lightweight - Devonte Smith vs. Erick Gonzalez
- Women's Flyweight - Maryna Moroz vs. Mariya Agapova
- Lightweight - Jalin Turner vs. Jamie Mullarkey
- Light Heavyweight - Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Ihor Potieria
- Welterweight - Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira
- Women's Flyweight - Jessica Eye vs. Manon Fiorot
- Flyweight - Tim Elliott vs. Tagir Ulanbekov
- Light Heavyweight - Michał Oleksiejczuk vs. Dustin Jacoby
- Heavyweight - Sergey Spivak vs. Greg Hardy
Covington has vowed to "put Masvidal in the hospital" ahead of the major fight at the T-Mobile arena in March.
Speaking during the UFC’s official weigh-in show for UFC 270, he said: “I stepped up my training to another level I’ve never trained before. I’m training harder, more diligently, and more precise than I have in my entire career.
“I won’t use anything in the fight, there are no emotions when I step inside the Octagon, it’s all business, it’s all serious, focus, and gameplan.
"I’m not going to throw my game plan out the window, I’m going to go out there and fight how I fight. March 5, Jorge is in for a rude awakening, he’s not going to be the same person after I’m finished with him.
"No matter how much the UFC pays him, on March 5 when he wakes up in a hospital bed, all that money won’t be worth it.”
As always, fight cards are subject to change at any time, and with COVID-19 numbers still being high, there is a chance that several of the contests on this card may be set to change at any time.
