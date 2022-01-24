UFC 272 Fight Card: Who is Featuring on the Night?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

UFC is set to continue 2022 with a bang and a major fight card at the start of March, but what is the fight card for UFC 272?

Several fights appear to have already been decided for the event, with a major Welterweight contender's fight set to headline the broadcast.

Here is everything you need to know about the UFC 272 fight card that takes place on Saturday March 5th 2022 from the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, part of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Area, United States.

Previously, there were some major Championship fights revealed for the fight card, but these had to be changed for a litany of reasons.

The event will now be headlined by Colby Covington taking on Jorge Masvidal in what will be a treat for fight fans even before the two men make their way to the octagon.

UFC 272 Fight Card

Here is the current confirmed card for UFC 272, which will be headlined by the aforementioned contest between Covington and Masvidal.

Welterweight - Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal

- Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal Women's Strawweight - Marina Rodriguez vs. Yan Xiaonan

- Marina Rodriguez vs. Yan Xiaonan Featherweight - Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell

- Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell Lightweight - Devonte Smith vs. Erick Gonzalez

- Devonte Smith vs. Erick Gonzalez Women's Flyweight - Maryna Moroz vs. Mariya Agapova

- Maryna Moroz vs. Mariya Agapova Lightweight - Jalin Turner vs. Jamie Mullarkey

- Jalin Turner vs. Jamie Mullarkey Light Heavyweight - Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Ihor Potieria

- Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Ihor Potieria Welterweight - Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira

- Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira Women's Flyweight - Jessica Eye vs. Manon Fiorot

- Jessica Eye vs. Manon Fiorot Flyweight - Tim Elliott vs. Tagir Ulanbekov

- Tim Elliott vs. Tagir Ulanbekov Light Heavyweight - Michał Oleksiejczuk vs. Dustin Jacoby

- Michał Oleksiejczuk vs. Dustin Jacoby Heavyweight - Sergey Spivak vs. Greg Hardy

Covington has vowed to "put Masvidal in the hospital" ahead of the major fight at the T-Mobile arena in March.

Speaking during the UFC’s official weigh-in show for UFC 270, he said: “I stepped up my training to another level I’ve never trained before. I’m training harder, more diligently, and more precise than I have in my entire career.

“I won’t use anything in the fight, there are no emotions when I step inside the Octagon, it’s all business, it’s all serious, focus, and gameplan.

"I’m not going to throw my game plan out the window, I’m going to go out there and fight how I fight. March 5, Jorge is in for a rude awakening, he’s not going to be the same person after I’m finished with him.

"No matter how much the UFC pays him, on March 5 when he wakes up in a hospital bed, all that money won’t be worth it.”

As always, fight cards are subject to change at any time, and with COVID-19 numbers still being high, there is a chance that several of the contests on this card may be set to change at any time.

