WrestleMania 38: Date, Location, UK Time, Matches, Tickets, How to Watch and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE WrestleMania is a matter of months away and we have all of the details you need concerning what is the biggest event of the wrestling year.

Also known as 'The Grandest Stage of Them All', there is always plenty to get excited about as the journey from the Royal Rumble event essentially comes to an end, with the likes of Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar set to be competing.

As well these two titans of wrestling, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair are just two of many from the Women's division that are expected to light up WrestleMania when they step into the ring.

While details are still limited, scroll down to find out everything we know so far about WWE WrestleMania 38.

When is WrestleMania 38?

Like WrestleMania 37, 38 will take place over two nights - between Saturday 2nd April 2022 and Sunday 3rd April 2022.

Where Will WrestleMania 38 Take Place?

(Credit: Dallas Cowboys)

WrestleMania 38 will be housed at the AT&T Stadium, the home of the NFL team Dallas Cowboys, situated in the state of Texas in the United States of America.

What is the UK Start Time for WrestleMania 38?

As always for UK WWE fans, it will likely be two nights where plenty of coffee and energy drinks will be required.

On both evenings in Dallas, WrestleMania will get underway at 8 pm EST, which equates to 1 am GMT, and is likely to go on until the early hours.

What is the Match Card for WrestleMania 38?

(Credit: WWE)

The fight card has yet to be announced for WrestleMania, with us still being some distance away from 'The Grandest Stage of Them All'.

We will update this section of the article as soon as announcements are made from WWE themselves.

How can I watch WrestleMania 38?

If you are not fortunate enough to have a ringside seat for either of the two nights, there are several ways where WWE fans can view all of the action.

All of the above will either require television subscriptions or packages. Click any of the following links listed above to find out more.

When Do WrestleMania 38 Tickets Go On Sale?

(Credit: WWE)

Great news! Tickets are on sale right now and can be purchased directly through WWE's official website.

We are expecting all packages to be sold fairly quickly to ensure to get yours before it's too late!

You can find all of the latest WWE News and Results right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News