Alexa Bliss may be preparing to bring her old 'Goddess' gimmick back to WWE TV.

Alexa Bliss returned to WWE TV two weeks ago, with the former Women's Champion taking part in 'therapy' segment for her return.

She appeared to be using her darker 'Fiend' gimmick, but some have speculated that she could be set to bring her old character back when she eventually returns to the ring.

It seems like this has some validity too, as WWE has filed to trademark 'The Goddess' last week, the name of Bliss' old gimmick/character.

It's possible that WWE has trademarked the term for future use, but some believe that this could lead to Bliss bringing back her old gimmick sooner rather than later.

Some even believe that Bliss could return to the ring as 'The Goddess' as early as this week, with the women's Royal Rumble match being the perfect place to do that.

It has even been speculated by fans that WWE could have Bliss in the Rumble using her three gimmicks 'funhouse, Fiend and Goddess', republicating the old 'Three faces of Foley' spot.

As of right now, the exact plans that WWE has for Alexa Bliss aren't yet known, so stay tuned to GiveMeSport for any potential updates on that front.

You can watch the WWE Royal Rumble this weekend on January 29 live in the US on Peacock and in all other international markets on the WWE Network.

