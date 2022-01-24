Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It’s hard not to think that Barcelona’s 4-0 defeat to Liverpool in the Champions League three years ago has contributed somewhat to their demise.

Of course, the club’s management of their finances has been the biggest problem. It’s what led to the departure of Lionel Messi last year, after all.

But that night at Anfield - May 7, 2019 - was always going to be difficult to recover from, and so it’s proved.

Barcelona were 90 minutes away from a final against Tottenham Hotspur that they would have expected to win. They collected four points against the Premier League side in the group stage, after all.

But a collapse of truly historic proportions paved the way for a lengthy period of heartache in the city.

Liverpool overturned 3-0 deficit

Barcelona entered the return leg of their semi-final meeting against Liverpool with a 3-0 advantage.

Divock Origi scored an early goal for the Reds but knowing that Liverpool’s chances would be significantly harmed with just one goal, Barcelona still would have felt comfortable.

However, three more goals, ending with Origi’s strike from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s corner in the 79th minute, would go on to stun Messi and co. and knock them out of the competition.

Footage inside Barca's dressing room

Unfortunately for Barcelona’s players - and to the benefit of everyone else - the club were participating in a documentary that followed them throughout the 2018/19 campaign.

It meant there were cameras inside the dressing room at full-time of the Liverpool defeat, and the footage was remarkable.

Silence fills the room as the players sit shellshocked at what’s just happened.

Valverde: We paid for our weakness

Months after the defeat, Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde spoke about the impact that it had on his players.

“At Anfield, we had chances but they scored early on and psychologically we started worrying that what happened in Rome might happen again,” he said, per Marca.



"There was a moment of weakness and we paid for it. It was one of the toughest moments of the year.”

1 of 20 At what age did Messi join Barcelona? 10 11 12 13

News Now - Sport News