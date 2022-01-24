Watford manager news: Major update on Claudio Ranieri's Vicarage Road future

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has described Claudio Ranieri as a "dead man walking" at Watford.

The Italian only replaced Xisco in early October, but his position as manager is already under serious threat following Watford's poor run of form.

How has Ranieri done at Watford?

He initially made an impressive start to life in the Vicarage Road dugout, recording outstanding victories over Everton and Manchester United to boost their survival hopes.

In fact, the 4-1 win over the Red Devils in November saw Watford move four points clear of the relegation-zone, but they've been unable to build on that success and have plummeted down the Premier League table.

Since that game, Watford have taken just one point from eight and suffered their most damaging defeat of the campaign at Norwich on Friday, a result which saw them slip into the bottom-three for the first time this season.

Reports have since emerged that Ranieri is on the verge of being the latest manager sacked by the Hornets, and Jones believes that the former Chelsea and Fulham manager won't see the season out.

What did Jones say about Ranieri?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Ranieri's a dead man walking at this point I'm afraid, Watford won't have him in charge until the end of the season from what I'm told."

Does Ranieri deserve to be sacked?

If Ranieri does get the news he'll surely be expecting, he can have little complaints. Besides those Everton and United wins aside, his time at Watford has been dreadful. They're hardly scoring goals and are conceding far too many, which explains their position in the league table.

Should their form continue any longer, then they're likely to be playing Championship football once again next season. Watford have previously been criticised for sacking managers far too quickly, but on this occasion, it would be completely justified.

Since Ranieri replaced Xisco, only Everton (5) have collected fewer points than Watford (7), meaning that should he get sacked, it'll be the right decision on this occasion.

