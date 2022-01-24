Trent Alexander-Arnold: Liverpool star’s best passes in January looks like season montage

Liverpool kept their slim hope of Premier League glory alive on Sunday afternoon with a hard-fought win at Crystal Palace.

After tearing out of the blocks in the opening exchanges, Liverpool opened up a deserved 2-0 lead before Crystal Palace roused themselves to fight back.

However, the Reds managed to ride out the second-half storm before Fabinho killed off the game with a late, controversial penalty.

It means that the Anfield side are now two points closer to Manchester City and can cross another Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane-less game off the list.

Diogo Jota has truly stepped up in their absence, but a lot of that has to do with the mythical passing ability of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The English right back has been at his best in January, spraying vast sweeping passes for fun while landing them on a penny almost every single time.

Having struggled in a stuttering Liverpool team last season, Alexander-Arnold has been right back at his visionary best this season, however, January has been a particularly brilliant month.

It was his raking diagonal that set Jota through on goal in the Carabao Cup quarter-final at Arsenal while his thunderous pick from distance eventually lead to the controversial penalty that saw off Palace.

However, the above-mentioned incidents are but a few of Alexander-Arnold's genius January moments.

In fact, a recent compilation video that has emerged on Twitter looks more like a season-long montage rather than just a monthly recap.

Unreal - there's players out there that would never even dream of attempting such passes but it seems they are always the first thing on Alexander-Arnold's mind.

When play breaks down, his first thought is to look up in search of one of his electric front three before blasting a towering ball in their direction.

It's just absolutely unplayable at times and is one of the things that make Liverpool so unpredictable going forward at times.

Now, with the Premier League taking a short hiatus, Alexander-Arnold will be preparing to help drive Liverpool's unlikely title charge forward.

There is still much catching up to do, but, there is certainly a chance that they could reel Manchester City in.

If they are to do that, you can imagine that their inspirational full-back will play a rather large part in it.

