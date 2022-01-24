WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Predictions: Who Will Win the Two Rumble Matches?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The WWE Royal Rumble is always one of the most anticipated events of the year for pro wrestling fans, and a large part of the fun is making predictions on who will win the two 30-person Rumble matches themselves.

The 30-Woman and 30-Man Royal Rumble matches will determine who is set to headline WrestleMania 38 in April.

Whilst we do not currently know all of the competitors in the two matches, we can make an educated guess as to who may well be coming out the victors based on the current storylines and betting odds.

Here are our official predictions for the 30-Woman and 30-Man Royal Rumble matches that will be taking place on Saturday 29th January.

Women's Royal Rumble Predictions

A number of names have already been confirmed for the Women's match, with some returning legends such as Lita, The Bella Twins and IMPACT Knockouts Champion Mickie James coming in for the contest.

In terms of who we really see having a viable chance of winning the match and going on to headline WrestleMania 38 against the Raw or SmackDown Women's Champion? Our top three picks have to be Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss and a (hopefully) returning Bayley.

Belair is currently one of the odds-on favourites to win the match for the second year in a row, with the EST of WWE going on to defeat Sasha Banks in the main event of WrestleMania 37 night one.

If Bliss appears in the match then this will be her first in-ring action since the Extreme Rules 2021 PPV event. Bliss took time off after that show, with Charlotte Flair destroying her doll Lily.

With Flair being the reigning SmackDown Women's Champion, there is certainly a storyline waiting for Bliss should she win the match.

Bayley is our out of the box pick, with the currently injured Superstar having not been in action for quite some time.

If Bayley were to appear and win the match, we can see her going after Flair or even Becky Lynch, with the storied history between all three women making perfect sense in terms of a WrestleMania main event build.

Men's Royal Rumble Predictions

There are two standout performers on the WWE roster that we could feasibly see getting a massive win at the Rumble event and going on to WrestleMania 38 to challenge for either the Universal or WWE Championship.

The two odds-on favourites for the match currently are former WWE Champion Big E and current WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.

Whilst the expectation from many is that we will be seeing a Lesnar vs Reigns match at WrestleMania 38, it remains to be seen if this will have both titles on the line or if either man loses before the Showcase of the Immortals.

Big E winning the Royal Rumble would mean that he could finally get his chance to win the big one at the biggest event of the year, and there's a very good chance that he could end up facing Seth Rollins with either major title on the line.

That's our predictions for the two Royal Rumble matches. Whatever happens, there will be surprises galore on one of the best nights of pro wrestling all year!

Watch the WWE Royal Rumble on January 29 live in the US on Peacock and in all other international markets on the WWE Network.

