Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal: How full has each Premier League side's stadium been this season?

Premier League stadiums

After months and months of Premier League matches being played behind closed doors, we will never tire of seeing stadiums packed again.

Fans add so much colour to a game of football - especially in the Premier League where the atmosphere can really impact what’s happening on the pitch.

But which club has the best fans in the Premier League?

Measuring supporters based on how loud they are is a pretty difficult and unscientific task.

However, we think it should be judged on attendance. But not just the raw numbers because Manchester United will always come out on top with Old Trafford being the biggest stadium in the league.

Instead, we turned to Transfermarkt to see the percentage of each Premier League stadium this season.

On average, how full has each stadium been? This is based on fans actually attending, rather than tickets sold. We’re fully aware that almost every side technically ‘sells out’ but how many supporters actually turn up?

You can’t argue with those numbers.

So, without further ado, let’s take a look at the fullest - and emptiest - stadiums so far this campaign.

1. King Power Stadium - Leicester City 
Average Attendance – 31,979 
Capacity – 32,273
 Total: 99.1 per cent full

2. Carrow Road - Norwich City 
Average Attendance – 26,931 
Capacity – 27,244 
Total: 98.9 per cent full

3. Emirates Stadium - Arsenal FC 
Average Attendance – 59,616 
Capacity – 60,704 
Total: 98.2 per cent full

4. Villa Park - Aston Villa
 Average Attendance – 41,849 
Capacity – 42,682
 Total: 98.1 per cent full

5. Anfield - Liverpool FC 
Average Attendance – 53,017
 Capacity – 54,074 
Total: 98 per cent full

Anfield

6. Goodison Park - Everton 
Average Attendance – 38,764 
Capacity – 39,571
 Total: 98 per cent full

7. Old Trafford - Manchester United
 Average Attendance – 73,013
 Capacity – 74,879 
Total: 97.5 per cent full

8. St James' Park - Newcastle United
 Average Attendance – 50,989 
Capacity – 52,338 
Total: 97.4 per cent full

9. AMEX Stadium - Brighton & Hove Albion 
Average Attendance – 30,735
Capacity – 30,666 
Total: 96.7 per cent full

10. London Stadium - West Ham United 
Average Attendance – 57,594 
Capacity – 60,000
 Total: 96 per cent full

London Stadium

11. Etihad Stadium - Manchester City 
Average Attendance – 52,622 
Capacity – 55,017
 Total: 95.7 per cent full

12. Elland Road - Leeds United 
Average Attendance – 36,207
 Capacity – 37,890 
Total: 95.6 per cent full

13. Vicarage Road - Watford FC
 Average Attendance – 20,552
 Capacity – 21,577
 Total: 95.3 per cent full

14. Molineux Stadium - Wolverhampton Wanderers
 Average Attendance – 30,423
 Capacity – 32,050
 Total: 94.9 per cent full

15. Stamford Bridge - Chelsea FC 
Average Attendance – 37,758
 Capacity – 40,853 
Total: 92.4 per cent full

Stamford Bridge

16. Brentford Community Stadium - Brentford FC
 Average Attendance – 16,795 
Capacity – 18,250 
Total: 92 per cent full

17. Selhurst Park - Crystal Palace
 Average Attendance – 23,847 
Capacity – 26,047
 Total: 91.6 per cent full

18. St Mary’s Stadium - Southampton 
Average Attendance – 29,166 
Capacity – 32,384
 Total: 90.1 per cent full

19. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - Tottenham Hotspur 
Average Attendance – 54,566 
Capacity – 62,062 
Total: 87.9 per cent full

20. Turf Moor - Burnley
 Average Attendance – 18,551 
Capacity – 21,994
 Total: 84.4 per cent full

Turf Moor

So, Leicester have the best fans in the Premier League based on attendance. They boast an average of being 99.1 per cent full despite a fairly underwhelming campaign so far.

They edge out Norwich who, considering they’re in a relegation battle, are surprisingly second in this list.

Arsenal make up the top three with Mikel Arteta clearly capturing the attention of Gooners.

Elsewhere in the list, Liverpool find themselves in fifth place ahead of Manchester United in seventh.

Newcastle

Newcastle are in eighth but you’d expect their 97.4 per cent to increase with a few more signings in the January transfer window.

The Etihad - often referred to as the ‘Emptyhad’ - isn’t actually that empty on average in the Premier League. In fact, nine stadiums are actually more empty on average.

That includes Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea only having 92.4 per cent full stadium this season.

London rivals, Tottenham, are actually 19th in their list with them clearly struggling to fill their 62,062 capacity stadium.

But rock bottom is Burnley, who only have a 84.4 per cent full Turf Moor on average.

