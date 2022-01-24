Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

After months and months of Premier League matches being played behind closed doors, we will never tire of seeing stadiums packed again.

Fans add so much colour to a game of football - especially in the Premier League where the atmosphere can really impact what’s happening on the pitch.

But which club has the best fans in the Premier League?

QUIZ: Can you name the English club that plays in this stadium?

1 of 20 Which club plays in this stadium? Sunderland Stoke City Bristol City Rotherham

Measuring supporters based on how loud they are is a pretty difficult and unscientific task.

However, we think it should be judged on attendance. But not just the raw numbers because Manchester United will always come out on top with Old Trafford being the biggest stadium in the league.

Instead, we turned to Transfermarkt to see the percentage of each Premier League stadium this season.

On average, how full has each stadium been? This is based on fans actually attending, rather than tickets sold. We’re fully aware that almost every side technically ‘sells out’ but how many supporters actually turn up?

You can’t argue with those numbers.

So, without further ado, let’s take a look at the fullest - and emptiest - stadiums so far this campaign.

1. King Power Stadium - Leicester City

Average Attendance – 31,979

Capacity – 32,273

Total: 99.1 per cent full

2. Carrow Road - Norwich City

Average Attendance – 26,931

Capacity – 27,244

Total: 98.9 per cent full

3. Emirates Stadium - Arsenal FC

Average Attendance – 59,616

Capacity – 60,704

Total: 98.2 per cent full

4. Villa Park - Aston Villa

Average Attendance – 41,849

Capacity – 42,682

Total: 98.1 per cent full

5. Anfield - Liverpool FC

Average Attendance – 53,017

Capacity – 54,074

Total: 98 per cent full

6. Goodison Park - Everton

Average Attendance – 38,764

Capacity – 39,571

Total: 98 per cent full

7. Old Trafford - Manchester United

Average Attendance – 73,013

Capacity – 74,879

Total: 97.5 per cent full

8. St James' Park - Newcastle United

Average Attendance – 50,989

Capacity – 52,338

Total: 97.4 per cent full

9. AMEX Stadium - Brighton & Hove Albion

Average Attendance – 30,735

Capacity – 30,666

Total: 96.7 per cent full

10. London Stadium - West Ham United

Average Attendance – 57,594

Capacity – 60,000

Total: 96 per cent full

11. Etihad Stadium - Manchester City

Average Attendance – 52,622

Capacity – 55,017

Total: 95.7 per cent full

12. Elland Road - Leeds United

Average Attendance – 36,207

Capacity – 37,890

Total: 95.6 per cent full

13. Vicarage Road - Watford FC

Average Attendance – 20,552

Capacity – 21,577

Total: 95.3 per cent full

14. Molineux Stadium - Wolverhampton Wanderers

Average Attendance – 30,423

Capacity – 32,050

Total: 94.9 per cent full

15. Stamford Bridge - Chelsea FC

Average Attendance – 37,758

Capacity – 40,853

Total: 92.4 per cent full

16. Brentford Community Stadium - Brentford FC

Average Attendance – 16,795

Capacity – 18,250

Total: 92 per cent full

17. Selhurst Park - Crystal Palace

Average Attendance – 23,847

Capacity – 26,047

Total: 91.6 per cent full

18. St Mary’s Stadium - Southampton

Average Attendance – 29,166

Capacity – 32,384

Total: 90.1 per cent full

19. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - Tottenham Hotspur

Average Attendance – 54,566

Capacity – 62,062

Total: 87.9 per cent full

20. Turf Moor - Burnley

Average Attendance – 18,551

Capacity – 21,994

Total: 84.4 per cent full

So, Leicester have the best fans in the Premier League based on attendance. They boast an average of being 99.1 per cent full despite a fairly underwhelming campaign so far.

They edge out Norwich who, considering they’re in a relegation battle, are surprisingly second in this list.

Arsenal make up the top three with Mikel Arteta clearly capturing the attention of Gooners.

Elsewhere in the list, Liverpool find themselves in fifth place ahead of Manchester United in seventh.

Newcastle are in eighth but you’d expect their 97.4 per cent to increase with a few more signings in the January transfer window.

The Etihad - often referred to as the ‘Emptyhad’ - isn’t actually that empty on average in the Premier League. In fact, nine stadiums are actually more empty on average.

That includes Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea only having 92.4 per cent full stadium this season.

London rivals, Tottenham, are actually 19th in their list with them clearly struggling to fill their 62,062 capacity stadium.

But rock bottom is Burnley, who only have a 84.4 per cent full Turf Moor on average.

Boubacar Kamara to Man United CLOSE? Newcastle to sign Lingard? Man United Transfer News (The Football Terrace)

News Now - Sport News