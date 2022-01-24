Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal: How full has each Premier League side's stadium been this season?
After months and months of Premier League matches being played behind closed doors, we will never tire of seeing stadiums packed again.
Fans add so much colour to a game of football - especially in the Premier League where the atmosphere can really impact what’s happening on the pitch.
But which club has the best fans in the Premier League?
QUIZ: Can you name the English club that plays in this stadium?
Measuring supporters based on how loud they are is a pretty difficult and unscientific task.
However, we think it should be judged on attendance. But not just the raw numbers because Manchester United will always come out on top with Old Trafford being the biggest stadium in the league.
Instead, we turned to Transfermarkt to see the percentage of each Premier League stadium this season.
On average, how full has each stadium been? This is based on fans actually attending, rather than tickets sold. We’re fully aware that almost every side technically ‘sells out’ but how many supporters actually turn up?
You can’t argue with those numbers.
So, without further ado, let’s take a look at the fullest - and emptiest - stadiums so far this campaign.
1. King Power Stadium - Leicester City
Average Attendance – 31,979
Capacity – 32,273
Total: 99.1 per cent full
2. Carrow Road - Norwich City
Average Attendance – 26,931
Capacity – 27,244
Total: 98.9 per cent full
3. Emirates Stadium - Arsenal FC
Average Attendance – 59,616
Capacity – 60,704
Total: 98.2 per cent full
4. Villa Park - Aston Villa
Average Attendance – 41,849
Capacity – 42,682
Total: 98.1 per cent full
5. Anfield - Liverpool FC
Average Attendance – 53,017
Capacity – 54,074
Total: 98 per cent full
6. Goodison Park - Everton
Average Attendance – 38,764
Capacity – 39,571
Total: 98 per cent full
7. Old Trafford - Manchester United
Average Attendance – 73,013
Capacity – 74,879
Total: 97.5 per cent full
8. St James' Park - Newcastle United
Average Attendance – 50,989
Capacity – 52,338
Total: 97.4 per cent full
9. AMEX Stadium - Brighton & Hove Albion
Average Attendance – 30,735
Capacity – 30,666
Total: 96.7 per cent full
10. London Stadium - West Ham United
Average Attendance – 57,594
Capacity – 60,000
Total: 96 per cent full
11. Etihad Stadium - Manchester City
Average Attendance – 52,622
Capacity – 55,017
Total: 95.7 per cent full
12. Elland Road - Leeds United
Average Attendance – 36,207
Capacity – 37,890
Total: 95.6 per cent full
13. Vicarage Road - Watford FC
Average Attendance – 20,552
Capacity – 21,577
Total: 95.3 per cent full
14. Molineux Stadium - Wolverhampton Wanderers
Average Attendance – 30,423
Capacity – 32,050
Total: 94.9 per cent full
15. Stamford Bridge - Chelsea FC
Average Attendance – 37,758
Capacity – 40,853
Total: 92.4 per cent full
16. Brentford Community Stadium - Brentford FC
Average Attendance – 16,795
Capacity – 18,250
Total: 92 per cent full
17. Selhurst Park - Crystal Palace
Average Attendance – 23,847
Capacity – 26,047
Total: 91.6 per cent full
18. St Mary’s Stadium - Southampton
Average Attendance – 29,166
Capacity – 32,384
Total: 90.1 per cent full
19. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - Tottenham Hotspur
Average Attendance – 54,566
Capacity – 62,062
Total: 87.9 per cent full
20. Turf Moor - Burnley
Average Attendance – 18,551
Capacity – 21,994
Total: 84.4 per cent full
So, Leicester have the best fans in the Premier League based on attendance. They boast an average of being 99.1 per cent full despite a fairly underwhelming campaign so far.
They edge out Norwich who, considering they’re in a relegation battle, are surprisingly second in this list.
Arsenal make up the top three with Mikel Arteta clearly capturing the attention of Gooners.
Elsewhere in the list, Liverpool find themselves in fifth place ahead of Manchester United in seventh.
Newcastle are in eighth but you’d expect their 97.4 per cent to increase with a few more signings in the January transfer window.
The Etihad - often referred to as the ‘Emptyhad’ - isn’t actually that empty on average in the Premier League. In fact, nine stadiums are actually more empty on average.
That includes Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea only having 92.4 per cent full stadium this season.
London rivals, Tottenham, are actually 19th in their list with them clearly struggling to fill their 62,062 capacity stadium.
But rock bottom is Burnley, who only have a 84.4 per cent full Turf Moor on average.
Boubacar Kamara to Man United CLOSE? Newcastle to sign Lingard? Man United Transfer News (The Football Terrace)News Now - Sport News