WWE Royal Rumble 2022: Favourites to win the women’s match revealed

This Sunday, the first of WWE's 'Big Five' pay-per-view events will get underway.

Royal Rumble 2022 is going to be an exciting one as Becky Lynch defends her title against Doudrop.

The 30-woman Rumble match also promises to be packed full of action.

There are still spaces to be filled on the card for the Women's Royal Rumble clash, but the favourites to emerge victorious have already been released.

Here are the top five women listed as main contenders to come out on top.

5. Sasha Banks — +1200 (12/1)

WWE fans haven't seen much of Sasha Banks in recent months — her last major match was at WrestleMania 37, where she and Bianca Belair made history as the first Black women to headline the pay-per-view.

Banks dropped her SmackDown title to Belair in the historic clash and she is yet to win back the belt.

A big win for The Boss would be the boost she needs to put herself back in the spotlight. Charlotte Flair is currently the blue brand champion and Banks could emerge as a title contender with a match against The Queen in sight.

4. Rhea Ripley — +800 (8/1)

Rhea Ripley recently disbanded her tag team partnership with Nikki A.S.H in order to focus on her individual wrestling.

Super Brutality won their first Tag Team Championship title in September, but after dropping the belt to Carmella and Queen Zelina, the duo hit a decline in their performances.

Ripley burst onto the scene at the start of 2021 and immediately made a splash. As the former holder of the Raw Women's Championship, The Nightmare is due some more title opportunities and this could come at Royal Rumble.

3. Alexa Bliss — +600 (6/1)

Alexa Bliss took a break from wrestling after Extreme Rules to undergo sinus surgery. The hiatus came at a smartly-planned time in her storyline, as she had just suffered the loss of her doll and sidekick Lilly.

Bliss is now back on our screens and being reintroduced to Monday Night Raw as she undergoes a course of therapy to get over the trauma of Extreme Rules.

There are a lot of rumours over where and when Bliss will make her return and whether she will continue her supernatural gimmick or return to her Goddess era.

Either way, Bliss has held five WWE titles across her career and is more than capable of returning to the ring and bagging herself a shot at becoming a champion again.

2. Bayley — +550 (5.5/1)

Bayley is another WWE star who has been absent for a number of months. After suffering an ACL injury during training, she has been out of action since last May and her return is highly anticipated.

With spots still left to fill in the Women's Royal Rumble match, there is a lot of talk over Bayley making a surprise appearance to kick her comeback off with a bang.

She is the second favourite to win the 30-woman clash, so it seems her return is a lot closer than people may think.

1. Bianca Belair — +300 (3/1)

The outright favourite to win this year's Women's Royal Rumble match is none other than the reigning champion Bianca Belair.

In 2021, The EST of WWE became just the second African-American wrestler to win a Rumble match, after The Rock.

Since being drafted onto Raw, Belair has been involved in feuds with Becky Lynch and Doudrop, but she has been unsuccessful in claiming the red brand title.

She had her SmackDown belt snatched from her by Big Time Becks at SummerSlam last year, and she's been looking to reinstate her dominance since.

After being drafted onto Raw in the 2021 Draft, a second consecutive win at Royal Rumble could be what Belair needs to become a title contender once again.

