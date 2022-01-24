Newcastle transfer news: Big claim emerges on 'Lingard's people' amid Eddie Howe meeting

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jesse Lingard's people have been aware of Newcastle United's interest for a while, says Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie.

The Manchester United attacker has been heavily linked with a move to St James' Park this month, with the Magpies seemingly big fans of the player.

What is the latest news involving Lingard?

The MailOnline reported on Sunday that Newcastle planned to hold a meeting over their plans for the rest of the January transfer window, and Lingard was one name on the agenda.

Prior, The Telegraph had claimed that the Tyneside club had made two loan offers for the 29-year-old, with the second one said to be under consideration.

Lingard will be a free agent in the summer, so Manchester United would probably prefer to do a permanent deal now. However, a loan deal with a sizeable loan fee would not be the worst scenario considering the Englishman's contract situation, and Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that talks with Manchester United and Lingard's representatives are taking place.

Tottenham are also thought to be interested in signing Lingard, though any move is likely to be in the summer when they will be able to pick him up on a free transfer.

What has Downie said about Lingard to Newcastle?

According to Downie, Lingard has been of interest to Newcastle for some time and the player's people have been well aware of that.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Sky Sports journalist said: "I think there's been interest in him for a while and I think Lingard's people, his family, have been aware of that."

Should Newcastle be doing everything they can to sign Lingard?

Yes, they should. Lingard proved how much of an asset he can be last season during his loan spell at West Ham.

During that time, the England international made 16 Premier League appearances and came up with over 10 goal contributions. Eddie Howe's side could certainly do with that attacking threat in their fight for survival.

He is also a very realistic target given his lack of game time this term and expiring contract. The attacking midfielder has not started a single top-flight game in the current campaign, with both former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick overlooking him.

Ultimately, when you look at what Lingard can bring to the table and his availability, Newcastle really should be doing everything in their power to bring him to St James' Park before the transfer window closes. It is the sort of signing that could influence things down at the bottom.

