Leeds transfer news: Fresh claim emerges on Raphinha's future after Phil Hay revelation

Journalist David Anderson can see Leeds United star Raphinha signing a new contract but does not think that will necessarily guarantee his future at Elland Road.

The 25-year-old has been linked with several teams since the start of the season but looks set to sign a new deal at his current club.

What is the latest news involving Raphinha?

According to The Athletic's Phil Hay, Leeds are increasingly confident that Raphinha will put pen to paper on fresh terms.

The Whites move to tie down the Brazilian attacker to a new contract comes after interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs.

Last month, the Daily Mirror reported that Liverpool and Bayern Munich were both keen on Raphinha, with the former's interest not something to come out of the blue.

His agent Deco confirmed earlier this season that the Reds do like the player, which will worry Leeds, though a transfer at this stage of the window looks unlikely.

What has Anderson said about Raphinha?

Anderson would not be surprised to see Leeds get this new contract over the line. However, the Daily Mirror journalist fears the Brazil international could still be sold in the near future.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Anderson said: "I wouldn't be surprised if he signed it, but I wouldn't necessarily say it means he will be at Leeds for the next few years."

Will Leeds eventually lose Raphinha?

Even if Raphinha does sign this new contract, as Anderson alluded to, an exit within the next few years could still be on the cards.

He has some big clubs following him and that is unlikely to change if he continues performing the way he has been.

Raphinha is enjoying another fine season at Elland Road, contributing to 10 goals in 19 Premier League appearances for Leeds.

Last term, the former Rennes man managed six goals and nine assists in the top flight, so it is pretty fair to say that he has adapted well to life in England.

In general, Raphinha is such a dangerous attacker, with the winger currently averaging 2.4 dribbles and 2.1 key passes per game - no Leeds player can top him in either category (via WhoScored).

It is no surprise that the likes of Liverpool and Bayern want him and Leeds are desperate to keep hold of him. Marcelo Bielsa and the club will be dying to wrap up this new deal, but it looks like it will only delay the inevitable.

