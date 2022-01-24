Tottenham transfer news: Spurs 'alerted' over £43.2m top target, agreement reached

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tottenham Hotspur have 'been alerted' to AC Milan midfielder Frank Kessie's 'contractual situation', according to journalist Sami Mokbel.

Kessie has so far been unable to agree terms on a new deal with the Italian giants, and with his existing contract set to expire in June, he is eligible to secure a free move abroad.

What is the latest news involving Kessie?

According to Italian reporter Gianluca Di Marzio (via Milan News), the 25-year-old has turned down a lucrative offer of fresh terms from Milan worth €6.5 million (£5.4m) per year.

It's believed the defensive-minded dynamo is demanding a salary of €9m (£7.5m), and with the Rossoneri so far unwilling to match that figure, an imminent exit could be on the cards.

Instead of waiting until the summer to sign Kessie on a free, though, The Telegraph claim that Tottenham are considering a move in January.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

The report states that Paris Saint-Germain are also eager to snap up the Ivory Coast international and Spurs fear waiting until the summer will spark a bidding and drive up the engine room operator's wage demands.

With new manager Antonio Conte believed to be keen on adding reinforcements to his first-team squad this winter, Spurs could make a late attempt to secure Kessie's services.

What has Mokbel said about Kessie?

Kessie is currently representing Ivory Coast at the Africa Cup of Nations, adding potentially significant complications to any negotiations this month.

Chelsea DOMINATE Tottenham in London Derby! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

Nevertheless, CalcioMercato claimed over the weekend that there was an agreement in place between the two clubs for the immediate transfer of Kessie, although the player wants to stay for the remainder of the season.

And Mokbel believes the midfield ace is a top target for the capital club after being made aware of his delicate position in Milan.

He told GiveMeSport: “I certainly think Franck Kessie would be (a top target). I think they've been alerted to his contractual situation, which is pretty uncertain at the moment.”

Would Kessie be a good signing?

Kessie has gone from strength to strength since completing the switch from Atalanta to Milan in July 2019, making 205 appearances for Stefano Pioli's charges in all competitions.

However, the African - who is valued at £43.2m by Transfermarkt - has elevated his game to new heights over the last 18 months.

1 of 8 Do you know this obscure player Tottenham signed in the January transfer window? Mounir El Hamdaoui Hélder Postiga Stéphane Dalmat Noé Pamarot

In 2020/21, Kessie scored 14 goals and provided six assists in 50 outings, playing a key role in Milan's first top-four finish since 2012/13, finally bringing Champions League football back to the club.

And he's carried that incredible form into the current campaign. As per WhoScored, Kessie has been awarded a season rating of 7.01 for his efforts this term, the third-highest total amongst his teammates.

There's little doubt over his quality, therefore, and Tottenham could secure a sizeable coup if they can attract him to north London.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News