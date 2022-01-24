West Ham transfer news: Fresh claim emerges as Irons target £60m assassin with 43 PL goals

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Daily Mail's chief football reporter Sami Mokbel has serious doubts as to whether West Ham United will be willing to spend big before the transfer window slams shut despite links to prolific Everton frontman Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The Hammers remain in the hunt for the Premier League's top four and are into the last 16 of the Europa League, but boss David Moyes has yet to welcome fresh faces to the London Stadium this month.

What's the latest news involving Calvert-Lewin?

The Sun have claimed Calvert-Lewin has worked his way onto West Ham's radar and would cost up to £60million to welcome to east London.

The report suggests the 11-cap England international could be available at the right price thanks to Everton's financial difficulties and Moyes is willing to push the boat out to acquire Calvert-Lewin.

The striker's season has been hugely affected by injuries, with him suffering a quadriceps problem and broken toe in September.

He then endured a setback in his recovery a month later, resulting in him being unable to make his comeback until a matter of weeks ago.

But Calvert-Lewin has still shown he knows where the goal is by netting three times in six appearances since the campaign got underway.

The 24-year-old could provide serious competition to Michail Antonio, who remains Moyes' only striker option at West Ham.

What has Sami Mokbel said about Calvert-Lewin?

Mokbel is unsure as to whether West Ham will be willing to part with a substantial fee to prise Calvert-Lewin away from Goodison Park before the transfer deadline passes.

The journalist believes the Hammers hierarchy understand strikers come at a premium, particularly in January.

But he does not think that necessarily means they will be willing to allow Moyes to splash the cash for Calvert-Lewin.

Mokbel told GIVEMESPORT: "Centre forwards and strikers are so hard to come by.

"The ones that are proven cost a hell of a lot of money, so whether West Ham have got the money post-Covid and would be willing to spend that sort of money is a completely different question."

Would Calvert-Lewin be a good signing for West Ham?

His goals record would suggest Calvert-Lewin would a good piece of business from the Hammers as he has found the back of the net 56 times for Everton.

He also boasts plenty of Premier League experience, having performed on 153 occasions and scored 43 goals in the competition, and that could prove invaluable as West Ham fight for a place in the top four.

However, an outlay of £60million would make Calvert-Lewin the most expensive signing in the east Londoners' history and his recent injuries would be a major concern.

