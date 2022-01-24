Villa Park transfer news: Aston Villa 'have now made contact' with huge club over £16m ace

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Aston Villa have made initial contact over signing Juventus midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Head coach Steven Gerrard has been looking to welcome reinforcements to Villa Park and has succeeded in clinching the services of Philippe Coutinho, Lucas Digne and Robin Olsen so far.

What's the latest news involving Bentancur?

The Mail on Sunday have revealed that Villa have made an approach for Bentancur as Gerrard looks to strengthen his options.

The report suggests the Juventus man has become a prominent target as the Midlands club are seeking a holding midfielder.

It comes after it was revealed Gerrard has been given the green light to draft in a replacement for Marvelous Nakamba after sustaining a long-term injury.

Bentancur appears to be Gerrard's preferred target and Sky Sports have claimed Juventus are seeking to recoup £16million for his services.

That would see the Serie A giants double the investment they made on the Uruguayan as they paid £8million to acquire him from Boca Juniors in 2017.

Bentancur's £74,000-per-week contract still has two-and-a-half years remaining, so Juventus are in a strong negotiating position.

Chelsea DOMINATE Tottenham in London Derby! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

What has Dean Jones said about Bentancur?

Jones understands Villa have started to strengthen their interest in Bentancur and they are hoping to get a deal over the line ahead of next week's deadline.

The journalist feels, having already attracted Coutinho, Digne and Olsen to Villa Park, Gerrard is showing his intent just two months on from his appointment.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "I’m told Villa have now made initial contact over Bentancur, so let’s see how quickly they can accelerate this.

"We’re looking at a real statement window for Gerrard."

What would Bentancur add to Villa's squad?

Bentancur may only be 24, but he has still achieved a lot in the early years of his career.

Having won the Argentinian top flight title twice with Boca Juniors, he has gone on to get his hands on silverware seven times since making the move to Juventus.

1 of 15 What year were the club founded? 1854 1864 1874 1884

Bentancur has also made his mark on the international stage, racking up 45 caps for Uruguay since making his debut in 2017.

Although Juventus appear to be open to selling Bentancur, he has still been a regular fixture in their squad and made 13 Serie A starts so far this season.

He only missed one of their Champions League group stage clashes as well, starting the other five, so he has clearly been firmly in boss Massimiliano Allegri's plans.

Therefore, Bentancur would head to Villa having gained experience in club football's elite competition and at one of Europe's heavyweight sides.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News