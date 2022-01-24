Wolves transfer news: Key update emerges on 302-game hero returning to Molineux this month

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Sami Mokbel has all but ruled out Matt Doherty returning to Wolves this window.

Doherty only left the Molineux outfit 18 months ago but has already been linked with a switch back to Wolves following his testing spell with Tottenham.

How did Doherty fare at Wolves first time around?

Wolves haven't exactly missed Doherty given they quickly replaced him with Barcelona star Nelson Semedo.

But during his 10 years at the club, he was a cult hero with the fans. He saw the club go from the Premier League to League One as a youngster before playing a key role in their return back to the top-flight in 2018.

The two years prior to his move to Tottenham, he proved a key figure at right wing-back under Nuno Espirito Santo, scoring 15 goals and laying on 15 more in 95 games in all competitions.

Therefore, with Spurs being heavily linked with Adama Traore, the possibility of Doherty, who turned out 302 times for Wolves, going the other way has been spoken about.

Doherty has started four of Spurs' last five games but has never been first choice since he made the £15m move in 2020.

But while Tottenham are open to selling Doherty before the window closes, Mokbel has denied claims that a return to Wolves could be on the cards.

What did Mokbel say about Doherty?

The Daily Mail journalist told GIVEMESPORT: "I'm not sure Wolves are interested in taking Doherty back, so I think that's a non-starter."

Do Wolves need Doherty?

Wolves could do with another experienced option at right wing-back. Their only other right-sided defender in their squad besides Semedo is 20-year-old Ki-Jana Hoever, who's made just a handful of starts this season in his absence.

But having recently turned 30, it's unlikely that Doherty is going to leave Tottenham to sit on the bench, regardless of his affiliation to Wolves.

Therefore, Mokbel has hit the nail on the head here. Doherty could leave Spurs in some capacity, but Wolves doesn't look likely to be his next club.

