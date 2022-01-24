Paper Talk: Manchester United close in on Boubacar Kamara transfer

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United have reportedly enquired about signing Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara during the current winter transfer window. Kamara has entered the final six months of his contract for Les Olympiens and is therefore free to negotiate a contract with other clubs for the coming summer.

However, Manchester United want to secure Kamara's services during the winter window for a reduced fee, as Ralf Rangnick looks to bolster his options in midfield.

Should Manchester United be able to finalise a deal for Kamara, they will be getting one of Marseille's most important players.

The 22-year-old has been a stalwart in the middle of the park for Marseille, making 23 appearances so far this season and captaining the side on a number of occasions. Standing at six-foot tall, the midfielder would offer Rangnick an alternative to Scott McTominay and Fred, as well as potentially open the door for a Paul Pogba exit.

After joining the Marseille academy in 2005, Kamara has risen through the youth squad in impressive form and made his professional debut for the club in a Coupe de la Ligue match in December 2016.

Alongside solid club form, Kamara has represented France for every youth team from the U17s through to the U21s. Should he move to the Premier League and settle in quickly, he could be in contention for a full international cap with the reigning World Cup champions.

He was also an unused substitute in the 2018 Europa League final as Marseille lost 3-0 to Atletico Madrid in Lyon.

