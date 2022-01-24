Arsenal target Alexander Isak as Dusan Vlahovic favours Man City or Juvenus transfer
Arsenal are exploring a deal to sign Real Sociedad forward Alexander Isak as the Gunners grow increasingly pessimistic about their chances of landing Fiorentina ace Dusan Vlahovic.
The Serbian international had been identified as a priority target by Mikel Arteta, with the Gunners boss keen to land the 21-year-old this month before competition increases for his services by the end of the season.
However, despite reportedly submitting a £50.1m bid for the Serbia international, Vlahovic is said to favour a move to Manchester City if he moves to England.
With time running out in the transfer window and Arteta desperate to land a striker, the Gunners have now turned their attention to Swedish wonderkid Isak, according to the Athletic.