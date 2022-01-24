Arsenal target Alexander Isak as Dusan Vlahovic favours Man City or Juvenus transfer

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Arsenal are exploring a deal to sign Real Sociedad forward Alexander Isak as the Gunners grow increasingly pessimistic about their chances of landing Fiorentina ace Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbian international had been identified as a priority target by Mikel Arteta, with the Gunners boss keen to land the 21-year-old this month before competition increases for his services by the end of the season.

However, despite reportedly submitting a £50.1m bid for the Serbia international, Vlahovic is said to favour a move to Manchester City if he moves to England.

With time running out in the transfer window and Arteta desperate to land a striker, the Gunners have now turned their attention to Swedish wonderkid Isak, according to the Athletic.

