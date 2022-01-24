Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Claudio Ranieri has been sacked by Watford.

A statement on their website read: "The Hornets' Board recognises Claudio as a man of great integrity and honour, who will always be respected here at Vicarage Road for his efforts in leading the team with dignity.

"However the Board feels that, with nearly half of the Premier League campaign remaining, a change in the Head Coach position now will give a new appointment sufficient time to work with a talented squad to achieve the immediate goal of retaining Premier League status."

The Italian was appointed Watford manager on October 4, 2021. He replaced Xisco Muñoz with the club 15th in the Premier League.

But his time at the club has been a disaster.

Ranieri took charge of Watford for 14 games. The Hornets won just twice in that time and have slipped to 19th in England's top tier.

Watford's heavy 3-0 defeat at home to fellow relegation battlers Norwich City on Friday evening proved to be the final straw.

Ranieri's stint in charge of the Hertfordshire club lasted just 112 days. That's the 11th shortest reign of a manager in Premier League history.

View the 13 shortest reigns in Premier League history below...

13. Nuno Espirito Santo - 124 days (Tottenham Hotspur)

12. Pepe Mel - 120 days (West Bromwich Albion)

11. Claudio Ranieri - 112 days (Watford)

10. Steve Wigley - 107 days (Southampton)

=8. Claudio Ranieri - 106 days (Fulham)

=8. Tony Adams - 106 days (Portsmouth)

7. Colin Todd - 98 days (Derby County)

6. Terry Connor - 91 days (Wolves)

5. Quique Sanchez Flores - 85 days (Watford)

4. Bob Bradley - 84 days (Swansea City)

3. Frank de Boer - 77 days (Crystal Palace)

2. Rene Meulensteen - 75 days (Fulham)

1. Les Reed - 41 days (Charlton Athletic)

Chelsea DOMINATE Tottenham in London Derby! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

Poor Ranieri. He is now lost his job within four months at two separate Premier League clubs.

At least he managed to last six days longer than he did at Fulham, though.

Ranieri isn't the only Watford manager to have lost his job in barely no time at all, with Sanchez Flores lasting less than three months.

The record for shortest managerial stint in Premier League history will take some beating.

Charlton sacked Reed after just 41 days. The Englishman oversaw just one win in the eight games he took charge of.

1 of 20 Who is this manager who lasted just 84 days? Alan Curtis Carlos Carvalhal Bob Bradley Francesco Guidolin

News Now - Sport News