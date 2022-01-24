Hearthstone Patch 22.3: Release Date, Patch Notes and Everything You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Many in the gaming community are very excited for the upcoming Hearthstone 22.3 update and we have all the latest information around the Hearthstone update.

The free-to-play online digital collectible card game developed and published by Blizzard Entertainment has been hugely successful ever since its release in 2014, and it looks like it will remain a popular game for the foreseeable future.

The updates in the game are crucial due to the fact that they bring new content to the game and also sort out bugs and any issues that need fixing.

We hope to see frequent updates continue like they have been in Hearthstone as it is a big reason in maintaining the success of the game.

Here is everything to know about the upcoming Hearthstone 22.3 Update:

Release Date

The last Hearthstone update was on Thursday 20th January 2022 so we won't see 22.3 for a small period of time. Updates in Hearthstone are typically released once a month. Due to this, we expect the 22.3 update released around Friday 18th February 2022-Monday 21st February 2022.

Patch Notes

The official Patch Notes for 22.3 are yet to be revealed by Blizzard, and these will likely be made available nearer to the date of release.

The developers of the game tend to be very detailed when releasing their patch notes, so be sure to read them when they come through.

When the patch notes do go live, we will update this page as soon as we have the official Patch Notes from Blizzard.

For those who have not seen the 22.2 Patch Notes, all of the Patch Notes can be seen on the official Hearthstone website.

There are a lot of mobile games out there, and this means that there is a lot of competition, but if they continue updating the game in the same fashion, then they will definitely be able to compete with the big games out there like Fortnite, Call of Duty Mobile and Apex Legends Mobile.

The last update had a lot of card updates, so it will be very intriguing to see if update 22.3 would follow in similar fashion; however, former updates have seen new game modes added, and this is what players will be wanting to happen in the upcoming update.

Keep your eyes peeled, as we will be providing all the latest news and information around this game as soon as we can.

You can find all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport

