West Ham transfer news: Major David Sullivan claim emerges as January deadline looms

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Sami Mokbel believes that West Ham United owner David Sullivan comes into his own in the final week of the transfer window as the club look to secure new additions in January.

The Hammers have not managed to strengthen their club thus far this month but appear to be in the market for reinforcements.

What’s the latest with West Ham?

They have struggled for form in recent weeks as their bid to qualify for the Champions League has taken a significant dent.

Last week, they were beaten 3-2 by Leeds United at the London Stadium and they followed that up with a disappointing late 1-0 defeat to Manchester United on Saturday.

It means that the Hammers have begun to slip away in the race to qualify for Europe this season, having gone within two points of finishing in the top four in 2020/21.

David Moyes’ men are now fifth with 37 points but United, Arsenal, and Tottenham Hotspur, in fourth, sixth, and seventh respectively, all have at least one game in hand on the Irons.

It sharpens the focus around the squad and their need to bring new players into the club to bolster their bid to maintain consistency and ultimately qualify for the Champions League.

Moyes has admitted that the hope is that the club can sign two players before the deadline, and Mokbel believes that chairman Sullivan will get to work this week.

What did Mokbel say?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: “It's no secret that David Sullivan thinks he can get the best value for money towards the end of the window, when clubs are trying to sell and haven't got much time left to do deals, and have lost their leverage.

“That's where a businessman as shrewd as David Sullivan comes into his own, really.”

Arsenal BOTTLE it! More on Football Terrace...

Are new signings needed?

West Ham’s squad is just too thin.

They don’t have enough numbers in either defence or up front and the issues with the backline have come into focus due to injuries sustained by both Kurt Zouma and Angelo Ogbonna.

Up front, Michail Antonio is the only option to play as an out-and-out centre-forward, despite the fact that he has sustained an injury in each of the last three seasons, per Transfermarkt.

1 of 7 Do you know this obscure player West Ham signed in the January transfer window? Jordan Spence Emanuel Pogatetz Sebastian Lletget Wellington Paulista

He simply cannot be relied upon to stay fit and keep banging in the goals.

The Hammers need to hope that Mokbel is right and that Sullivan can get deals over the line in the final seven days of the window.

News Now - Sport News