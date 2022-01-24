Newcastle transfer news: 'Confidence' Magpies will sign £66m 'real leader'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Sami Mokbel insists that there is “confidence” that Newcastle United can sign Diego Carlos from Sevilla in the final week of the transfer window.

The centre-back has been heavily linked with a potential move to St James’ Park this month as the club attempt to bolster their squad under the management of Eddie Howe.

What’s the latest with Newcastle?

Things look a lot rosier at St James’ Park at the beginning of this week than they did at the end of last week.

Indeed, the Magpies managed to beat Leeds United away from home on Saturday in a result that has raised hopes of the club potentially securing their survival this season.

Newcastle are now just one point behind Norwich City in 17th, while they also have a game in hand on the Canaries that could prove critical come the end of the campaign.

They have also been busy in the transfer market, bringing in both Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood from Atletico Madrid and Burnley respectively.

The club have been chasing a deal to sign Carlos throughout the window as the Magpies attempt to bring in further defensive reinforcements.

European football expert Andy Brassell has claimed that he is a "real leader" at the back.

Indeed, despite their victory at the weekend, Newcastle have conceded the second-most goals in the league, at 43. Only Norwich have conceded more.

Reports have claimed that Newcastle have made a £30m bid to sign the central defender and that the club want him to be able to link up with the squad in Saudi Arabia during their warm-weather training camp. He has a release clause of £66m.

And Mokbel believes that there is optimism within St James’ Park that they can get the deal done.

What did Mokbel say?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: "I think Diego Carlos is the immediate one that they're trying to get over the line. I think there is confidence now that that deal can get done."

How good is Carlos?

This is a defender who is primarily about carrying the ball and passing it, as opposed to winning it back.

Per fbref, he is comparable to Juventus defender Matthijs De Ligt statistically and is excellent at bringing the ball out of defence and distributing it to his team-mates.

But in terms of his defensive numbers, they are actually pretty poor.

He is in the bottom 50 per cent of defenders across Europe’s top five leagues when it comes to pressures, tackles, interceptions, clearances, and aerial duels won.

It is debatable as to whether he will be able to improve Newcastle on his own; this is a player who thrives when his team has the ball. Newcastle often don’t have the ball.

At £30m, this deal for Carlos feels like something of a gamble, even if he is coming in from a top club in a top league.

