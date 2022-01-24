Burnley transfer news: Big update emerges on 71-cap huge name wanted at Turf Moor

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Moving from Juventus to Burnley would be a 'massive step down' for midfielder Aaron Ramsey, according to journalist Dean Jones, amid continued speculation over his immediate future.

The 31-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at the Allianz Stadium this season and has been linked with a return to the Premier League in recent weeks as a result.

What is the latest news involving Ramsey?

According to reports, the likes of Newcastle United, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa and Everton are also eager to snap up Ramsey in the January transfer window as he seeks to end his Juve nightmare.

However, the Daily Mail claim Burnley have made an attempt to sign the box-to-box dynamo on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

The report states that the Old Lady would have to subsidise Ramsey's salary in order to facilitate a move to Turf Moor, while the player is not believed to be happy with any offer currently on the table.

It's claimed that the 71-cap Wales international still feels he's capable of playing for one of the top clubs in the Premier League, meaning Sean Dyche may face an impossible task when trying to entice him to the North West.

There is little doubt regarding Ramsey's availability, though.

He's been awarded just 112 minutes of first-team action throughout 2021/22 and Juve manager Massimiliano Allegri described him as an 'outgoing player' during a recent interview.

What has Jones said about Ramsey?

Throughout his career, Ramsey has claimed one Italian league title, three FA Cups and one Italian Cup, racking up 73 goals and 75 assists in 473 appearances.

Jones, therefore, believes joining a side who are currently marooned at the foot of the top-flight table may be too big of a step down for the engine room operator to take at this point in his career.

He told GiveMeSport: “It's a massive step down for Aaron Ramsey to go from Juventus to Burnley at this point, and I don't think it's a step that he wants to make at this moment.”

Would Burnley be a good move for Ramsey?

Despite the constant injury issues that have plagued Ramsey's career, the former Arsenal ace has showcased his top-class quality on multiple occasions in the past.

As a result, it's hard to imagine him opting to join a relegation fight with Burnley this month, especially with other more lucrative offers reportedly available to the player.

Only time will tell where Ramsey ends up next, but it's unlikely that Dyche will be able to pull off this audacious deal.

