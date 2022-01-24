Aston Villa transfer news: 'Ambition' claim emerges as £150m star tipped for Villa Park move

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Eden Hazard being mentioned in the same sentence as Aston Villa shows the club's ambition, says journalist Pete O'Rourke.

The 31-year-old has really struggled at Real Madrid since making his £150m move from Chelsea back in 2019, and one ex-footballer believes Villa Park could be the place for him to reboot his career.

What is the latest news involving Hazard?

In a recent interview with Het Nieuwsblad, former Feyenoord player Johan Boskamp said: “I really hope he changes clubs this winter.

"They could loan Eden to Aston Villa or another club. It doesn’t matter where; he just has to play. That’s the most important thing.”

While Hazard was able to score that dramatic winner in extra time against Elche in the Copa del Rey, the Belgian has struggled to make much of an impact overall this season.

In total, he has made 14 league appearances in the current campaign, failing to score a goal in any of them.

What has O'Rourke said about Hazard and Villa?

While there is not much to suggest that Villa will actually make a move for Hazard this month, for O'Rourke, the fact that the idea has even been mooted says a lot about the direction that the club are heading in.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the transfer insider said: "I think Eden Hazard will probably have bigger fish to fry, but it shows the ambition of Villa, that they're actually in the market now looking at these players."

Could Villa land Hazard?

If Hazard has a desire to return to England and the Premier League, then why not? In an ideal world, the Belgium international would probably hope to rejoin Chelsea.

However, with the likes of Mason Mount, Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech, the European champions are currently stacked in attack.

Manchester City, Liverpool and the rest of the top six would also probably appeal to Hazard, but his form in Madrid has simply not been good enough to attract that sort of interest.

He has had injuries, of course, but four league goals in two and half seasons is grim reading.

It means teams like West Ham and Villa are likely to be his best bet, and the latter will surely believe that they have the ability to sign a player of his calibre.

The Villans have just signed Philippe Coutinho, who made that big-money move from England to Spain just like Hazard did when Barcelona paid Liverpool a whopping £142m for his services. Maybe, just maybe, the former Chelsea man could be next.

