Wolves continued their brilliant form with a 2-1 victory over Brentford on Saturday afternoon.

Goals from Joao Moutinho and Ruben Neves either side of Ivan Toney's strike gave Wolves all three points.

Wolves have now won four of their last five Premier League games.

Their goalkeeper, Jose Sa, has played a big role in their recent success.

Sa arrived at the club this summer as a replacement for Rui Patricio.

He has been one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League during the 2021/22 season and has quickly became a fan favourite among Wolves fans.

The Portuguese stopper is going viral after going on a mini rampage during the game at Brentford Community Stadium.

In the 74th minute, with the game at 1-1, Sa gathered the ball on his goalline and looked to start a counter-attack.

Brentford's players did everything in their power to stop Sa in his tracks and prevent Wolves from catching them on the break.

But Sa was determined to launch the counter-attack.

Ivan Toney tried to get in his way but Sa barged him to the floor. Pontus Jansson was next to try and put Sa off but he was sent flying.

View the moment below...

That's something you will see in the NFL or rugby, not in football!

View some of the reaction to Sa bundling over Toney and throwing Jansson aside below...

Wolves are now up to eighth in the Premier League and are well in contention for a qualifying for Europe.

Sa spoke to the media after the win against Brentford and he was happy with the win.

He said, per Wolves' official website: “We knew it was going to be a very difficult game because they are a good team. They beat us at home 2-0 and we sometimes had to stop the game.

“It was good for us to go home with the win. This is what is most important, we came to win and we met the target."

