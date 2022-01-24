Tottenham transfer news: Spurs 'would love' to land £67.5m 'fantastic player'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tottenham would love to lure Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt to north London in the summer, claims journalist Sami Mokbel.

The 22-year-old's future in Turin is in doubt after agent Mino Raiola recently told NRC that his client is "ready for a new step".

What is the latest news involving De Ligt?

Following Raiola's comments, De Ligt looks set for a summer move, with the Dutchman seemingly attracting interest from the Premier League.

According to Italian outlet La Repubblica, Tottenham's London rivals Chelsea are on the trail of De Ligt ahead of the potential departures of Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta, who will all be free agents at the end of the season.

Elsewhere, SPORT (via Sport Witness) claims that as well as Chelsea, Tottenham are also interested in signing the centre-back, so things could be about to get really interesting.

De Ligt joined Juventus from Ajax back in 2019 for £67.5m, so getting him out of the Allianz Stadium probably is not going to be cheap for the Blues or Spurs.

What has Mokbel said about De Ligt to Tottenham?

Mokbel has told GIVEMESPORT that De Ligt is a player who Tottenham would love to bring to the club.

Speaking about the Netherlands international, the Daily Mail reporter said: "De Ligt, I'm sure, would be someone that Tottenham would love to try and lure to the club next season.

"But they certainly won't be the only ones because he's a fantastic player."

Can Tottenham sign De Ligt?

It is going to be difficult. Tottenham are in a real fight right now to secure qualification for the Champions League. Without that, you would imagine it is going to be extremely hard to lure a player of De Ligt's calibre.

Wages could also be a problem. According to The Guardian, De Ligt is on around £416,000 a week. Would Spurs be willing to pay him that sort of money?

With Harry Kane and Tanguy Ndombele currently the club's highest earners with £200,000-a-week contracts, as per Spotrac, the answer is probably not.

Still, you can never say never. The chance to work under a coach like Antonio Conte is, of course, appealing. But whether it is appealing enough to take a £200,000-a-week pay cut remains to be seen.

Ultimately, if it came to a straight shootout between Tottenham and Chelsea, the finances that could be involved in any potential deal alone would probably put the latter in the driving seat for De Ligt's signature.

