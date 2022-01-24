Newcastle transfer news: £22.5m star tipped as 'big-name loan signing' at St James' Park

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie believes that Newcastle United may swoop to sign Donny van de Beek on loan from Manchester United if he is available prior to the transfer deadline.

The club are attempting to strengthen their squad in this window as they bid to avoid relegation to the Championship, and Downie believes that the Magpies are on the lookout for potentially headline-grabbing loan signings.

What’s the latest with Newcastle?

They recorded a genuinely massive victory at the weekend ahead of the small break from Premier League action.

A goal from Jonjo Shelvey gave the Magpies a 1-0 win over Leeds United at Elland Road, meaning that Eddie Howe’s side have climbed into 18th place in the table, just one point behind Norwich City and safety.

Newcastle also have a game in hand on the Canaries and have been making moves to strengthen their squad in this transfer window.

Kieran Trippier has been signed from Atletico Madrid, while the club also weakened relegation rivals Burnley by signing Chris Wood after triggering his release clause.

Newcastle have a huge game looming too, after the break, when they face Everton on February 8th; that game could be key, as the Toffees are currently just four points clear of Howe’s men.

A win in that game would go a long way to ensuring that Newcastle have a fighting chance of survival, and Downie believes that they are in the market to bring in big-name additions on loan.

Van de Beek could well be seen as one of those players, as he has struggled immensely for minutes at Old Trafford, and Daily Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards believes he is "rotting".

The Netherlands international has made just eight Premier League appearances this season and has yet to start.

What did Downie say?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: "I think he's one that would fall into that bracket (big-name signings who could be available) for Newcastle if he was available on loan. That's the sort of signing that they could make, that big-name loan signing that could come in."

Would Van de Beek improve Newcastle?

He’s an elegant midfielder who can make a real difference in the final third and can pass the ball vertically up the pitch.

Yet he just hasn’t been given the opportunity to play regularly at United, under both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and now Ralf Rangnick.

Something just hasn’t clicked for him at Old Trafford but he would come into Newcastle with a chip on his shoulder and with the potential to improve not just the squad but also the starting XI.

If Newcastle are going to stay up, they need signings like this; players who have a real hunger to prove exactly how good they are in the black and white stripes.

If Van de Beek is available, Newcastle need to get the deal done.

