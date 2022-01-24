West Ham transfer news: Major update on potential Irons deal for £60m star this month

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Ham are not interested in signing Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, says journalist Dean Jones.

The 24-year-old has been linked with a move to the London Stadium this month, but he is not someone the Hammers are currently looking at, according to Jones.

What is the latest news involving Calvert-Lewin?

The Sun recently claimed that West Ham want Calvert-Lewin but have baulked at his valuation.

According to the newspaper, Everton value their talisman at £60m, making a deal difficult, but the east London club are ready to position themselves at the front of the queue if that number drops.

Calvert-Lewin has had a difficult season due to injury, managing to make just six league appearances so far.

However, when he is fit and firing, he is one dangerous forward. Last term, the Englishman netted 21 times in all competitions for the Toffees.

What has Jones said about Calvert-Lewin to West Ham?

The above makes it no surprise that Calvert-Lewin is being linked to West Ham as they search for a new striker. But from what Jones has heard, it is not going to happen.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the transfer insider said: "West Ham aren't actually interested in Calvert-Lewin at this point I'm told.

"West Ham are obviously linked with 10 strikers every window, but Calvert-Lewin isn't somebody that they're looking to sign right now, especially as there's a £60m fee that's being talked about."

Should West Ham be interested in Calvert-Lewin?

Absolutely. As already highlighted, the England international was so lethal in front of goal last season.

As West Ham chase Champions League football and look to go on a run in the Europa League, they could do with that added firepower.

A £60m fee, though, is a problem. It is obviously a lot of money, especially when you have a first-choice No.9 in Michail Antonio.

Few teams would say no to bringing in more quality, but the likelihood here is that David Moyes probably just wants cover or competition for Antonio.

All things considered, it is hard to argue that Calvert-Lewin would not be a good signing for West Ham. Again, he is the kind of player that the Hammers should be interested in.

But based on Jones' words, it does not look like that is the case, which is understandable when looking at the wider context of things, Antonio, Everton's reported £60m valuation. Indeed, as things stand, this one probably is not going to happen.

