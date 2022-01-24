Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

This past weekend’s NFL playoff action was full of amazing and memorable moments that will be remembered forever throughout history, including the Los Angeles Rams’ 30-27 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The LA Rams were dominant throughout the first half as they managed to control the game, however they perhaps should have known that the 27-3 scoreline that they held at the half was never going to be safe when Tom Brady is on the opposite team.

Of course, many may remember that that particular scoreline was one that was relatively similar to another halftime deficit that TB12 had once had to overcome before. Indeed, in Super Bowl LI, the Atlanta Falcons were 28-3 up over the New England Patriots at the midway point of the third quarter, but the MVP of that game rallied his former organization to a 34-28 win after helping his team put up 31 unanswered points (including six in overtime).

Indeed, it would appear that Brady might just do that again for the Bucs this season as they looked to try and go the distance once again this season after winning the Vince Lombardi trophy.

The legendary QB managed to get the game back to 27-27, however as two of the other NFL Divisional Games (those played on Saturday) had ended, a buzzer-beating field goal by the Rams’ Matt Gay managed to send the Californian’s through to the NFC Championship Game where they will face the San Francisco 49ers for the opportunity to play at Super Bowl LVI.

Naturally, some were wowed by what Brady had been doing on the field at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, with some simply needing to go to Twitter and share their immediate reactions.

Speaking on Undisputed on Monday morning, Skip Bayless commented: “Tom Brady very nearly pulled off the greatest comeback of his career under the circumstances, he was playing with one arm tied behind his back! He was without his RT and full complement of receivers.”

Jeff Howe of The Athletic remarked: “what a legend”, although it would seem some were actually delighted that he would not be appearing in the Super Bowl this year.

Patti Murin wrote that 2022 has instantly been improved without Brady in the Super Bowl; a view echoed by Farrah Yvette who stated that they were “excited for this Super Bowl” after seeing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers be defeated.

Denis Phillips stated, though, that whether you “love him or hate him, the NFL is better when Tom Brady is on the field,” a thought many would find hard to deny given what he has managed to achieve in the game.

