Aston Villa transfer news: 'World-class' star Gerrard knows well tipped to end up at Villa

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The lure of working with Steven Gerrard could prove crucial in Aston Villa tempting Luis Suarez to return to the Premier League, according to the Daily Mail's chief football reporter Sami Mokbel.

Gerrard has already strengthened his options by welcoming Philippe Coutinho, Lucas Digne and Robin Olsen to Villa Park since the transfer window reopened at the start of the month, but it appears the head coach may be looking to add further reinforcements before next week's deadline.

What's the latest news involving Suarez?

Respected Spanish journalist Gerard Moreno has revealed Suarez has turned down offers from four clubs to focus on Villa's offer to reunite with former Liverpool team-mate Gerrard.

Moreno claims the Atletico Madrid striker has ruled out joining Palmeiras, Corinthians, Atletico Mineiro and an unnamed Saudi Arabian side due to favouring a move to the Midlands.

Although Gerrard attempted to shut down the rumours be suggesting he is not looking to add to his squad at the top end of the pitch, he went on to describe Suarez as 'world-class'.

It has previously been reported that Gerrard has contacted Suarez personally to express his interest, but current employers Atletico are unwilling to sanction his departure midway through their La Liga campaign.

However, Suarez has entered the final six months of his £263,000-per-week contract at Atletico, meaning he is now able to sign a pre-contract agreement with clubs outside of Spain ahead of a free transfer in the summer.

Chelsea DOMINATE Tottenham in London Derby! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

Despite that, it is understood the 35-year-old is open to securing a switch before the January deadline after falling down the pecking order.

What has Sami Mokbel said about Suarez?

Mokbel would not be shocked if Suarez were to end up sealing his Premier League return by joining Villa.

The journalist reckons having the opportunity to link-up with Gerrard, after playing alongside each other 95 times for Liverpool, could be too good for the frontman to turn down.

Mokbel told GIVEMESPORT: "If Luis Suarez is interested in coming back to the Premier League, I can certainly see him ending up at Villa just because of the Steven Gerrard link and Steven Gerrard lure."

1 of 15 Do you know this obscure Aston Villa footballer from the 2000s? Didier Agathe Michael Standing Neil Cutler Stuart Taylor

Would Suarez be a good signing for Villa?

He may be coming towards the end of his career, but Suarez's tally of 433 goals over the course of his club career shows he would still be an asset to any side.

In fact, Suarez has found the back of the net more than Ollie Watkins, Danny Ings and Cameron Archer - Gerrard's current striker options - combined, further emphasising how potent he is in the final third of the pitch.

Suarez, who has won an array of trophies, has also got his name on the scoresheet 63 times in 127 international appearances for Uruguay.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News